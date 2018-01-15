Public Record

Posted On Mon. Jan 15th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Sunday:
• Complainant reported her vehicle was struck and damaged while parked in the 500 block of North Main Street at 9:10 a.m.
Saturday:
• Complainant reported someone backed into her husband’s truck in the 600 block of Plaza Drive at 12:38 p.m.
• Complainant reported someone struck his neighbor’s vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Street at 8:15 a.m. and took off. Officer located vehicle in front of South Wood Street; citation was to be issued.
Friday:
• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised they received a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway on U.S. 23 and Springville Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Officer advised the vehicle was pulled out with no damage or injuries.
• Caller reported a vehicle was in the ditch near North Countyline Street and Perrysburg Road at 3:22 p.m. Officer was unable to locate; advised a vehicle was further up the road but they were able to get it out of the ditch.
miscellaneous
Sunday:
• Caller advised a male pulled up to him on Woodward Avenue asking if he had heard any commotion. Officer noted it wasn’t anything suspicious.
• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from a male at a Perrysburg Road residence with a “crazy woman;” advised he had been in a hospital in Toledo and did not remember how he got to Fostoria. Male was brought on station to await a ride.
• Caller requested an officer for a large argument at a North Union Street location involving a lot of people. Officer noted it was a disturbance but there weren’t any victims and no one wanted to pursue charges.
• A Cleveland Street caller reported she was receiving threatening and harassing texts from her boyfriend who was threatening to slash the tires of vehicles parked in her driveway; stated he was circling the neighborhood.
• Caller complained of a vehicle sitting in front of his East South Street home playing loud music.
• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance at a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.
Saturday:
• A North Main Street resident reported his neighbors were playing loud music keeping his children awake. Officer spoke to subject who turned the music down.
• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding someone on a snowmobile riding through his West Tiffin Street yard causing ruts and other damage; advised the tracks lead to a West North Street address. Officer spoke to subject who was advised of the complaint and told to find a new way out of town on the snowmobile.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to receiving multiple threatening texts from a female in Michigan.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.
• Caller advised of a vehicle at the intersection of South Poplar and East South streets that was a hazard. Vehicle was towed.
Friday:
• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a scam; stated he received emails that he won money but they wanted him to send money first.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.
• A North Union Street caller requested an officer assist in removing a bat from his house.
• Caller reported her juvenile granddaughter was threatening to harm herself by taking medication. Officer transported subject from Bricker Street to the hospital.
• Caller advised of a vehicle at the intersection of South Poplar and East South streets that had a flat tire and was a hazard to traffic. Officer was attempting to get in contact with the owner or it would be towed.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Saturday:
• Caller reported her boyfriend was throwing her stuff around their State Street residence in Bettsville.
Friday:
• A Diehl Street caller in Bettsville had a harassment complaint. Deputy noted it was a civil issue.
fire runs
Friday:
• EMS was requested to the 400 block of Thomas Street in Bettsville for an ill male subject at 7:37 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron fouled as Cavs falter

NBA Highlights: James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors rule 133-99

Posted On12 Jan 2018

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL Saturday’s Results Northern 10 Conference Mohawk 34, Buckeye Central 30 Seneca East at Ridgedale, postponed Wynford
Posted On 14 Jan 2018
Off

Boys basketball: Elmwood rolls past Liberty Center

BLOOMDALE — Matthew Cline led eight Elmwood scorers with a game-high 17 points as the Royals outscored Liberty Center in each quarter to
Posted On 14 Jan 2018
Off

Boys basketball: Old Fort knocks off Chieftains

By SHANNON DOVE STAFF WRITER BASCOM — On Saturday, Old Fort’s boys basketball team did something nobody else had done yet this
Posted On 14 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company