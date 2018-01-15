Public Record

Fostoria

Sunday:

• Complainant reported her vehicle was struck and damaged while parked in the 500 block of North Main Street at 9:10 a.m.

Saturday:

• Complainant reported someone backed into her husband’s truck in the 600 block of Plaza Drive at 12:38 p.m.

• Complainant reported someone struck his neighbor’s vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Street at 8:15 a.m. and took off. Officer located vehicle in front of South Wood Street; citation was to be issued.

Friday:

• Seneca County Sheriff’s Office advised they received a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway on U.S. 23 and Springville Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Officer advised the vehicle was pulled out with no damage or injuries.

• Caller reported a vehicle was in the ditch near North Countyline Street and Perrysburg Road at 3:22 p.m. Officer was unable to locate; advised a vehicle was further up the road but they were able to get it out of the ditch.

Sunday:

• Caller advised a male pulled up to him on Woodward Avenue asking if he had heard any commotion. Officer noted it wasn’t anything suspicious.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call from a male at a Perrysburg Road residence with a “crazy woman;” advised he had been in a hospital in Toledo and did not remember how he got to Fostoria. Male was brought on station to await a ride.

• Caller requested an officer for a large argument at a North Union Street location involving a lot of people. Officer noted it was a disturbance but there weren’t any victims and no one wanted to pursue charges.

• A Cleveland Street caller reported she was receiving threatening and harassing texts from her boyfriend who was threatening to slash the tires of vehicles parked in her driveway; stated he was circling the neighborhood.

• Caller complained of a vehicle sitting in front of his East South Street home playing loud music.

• Ohio State Highway Patrol requested assistance at a traffic stop on West Lytle Street.

Saturday:

• A North Main Street resident reported his neighbors were playing loud music keeping his children awake. Officer spoke to subject who turned the music down.

• Complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding someone on a snowmobile riding through his West Tiffin Street yard causing ruts and other damage; advised the tracks lead to a West North Street address. Officer spoke to subject who was advised of the complaint and told to find a new way out of town on the snowmobile.

• Subject came on station to speak with an officer in reference to receiving multiple threatening texts from a female in Michigan.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Walnut Street.

• Caller advised of a vehicle at the intersection of South Poplar and East South streets that was a hazard. Vehicle was towed.

Friday:

• Subject came on station requesting to speak with an officer regarding a scam; stated he received emails that he won money but they wanted him to send money first.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West High Street.

• A North Union Street caller requested an officer assist in removing a bat from his house.

• Caller reported her juvenile granddaughter was threatening to harm herself by taking medication. Officer transported subject from Bricker Street to the hospital.

• Caller advised of a vehicle at the intersection of South Poplar and East South streets that had a flat tire and was a hazard to traffic. Officer was attempting to get in contact with the owner or it would be towed.

Seneca County

Saturday:

• Caller reported her boyfriend was throwing her stuff around their State Street residence in Bettsville.

Friday:

• A Diehl Street caller in Bettsville had a harassment complaint. Deputy noted it was a civil issue.

Friday:

• EMS was requested to the 400 block of Thomas Street in Bettsville for an ill male subject at 7:37 p.m.

