Officials moving forward with annex bids

By RON CRAIG

STAFF WRITER

When Seneca County commissioners meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, they are expected to set the time and date to receive sealed bids for renovations to the county’s annex building.

Common Pleas Courts occupy the annex building, but they will move to the new justice center when it opens in the spring. After that move is complete, renovations will begin to ready the building for occupancy by the county’s probate and juvenile courts.

Seneca County commissioners toured the annex in October in an effort to visualize the renovations that will need to be made.

The price tag for most of the improvements to the 15-year-old building had been placed at just under $417,000, but commissioners are hoping to reduce that amount. A total of $500,000 had been budgeted for the work.

It was also noted during the October meeting the cost of furniture is not included in the $417,000 price tag. Probate and juvenile court Judge Jay Meyer said some of the furniture that is now in his courtrooms in the former Carnegie Library Building would be moved to the annex to keep the costs down.

Some of the renovation work is to include moving a railing in the courtrooms, and some walls would also need to be moved. The number of jurors’ chairs is to be reduced as some would no longer be needed, and it was noted there are not as many jurors for probate and juvenile courts as there are for common pleas court proceedings.

Tables currently secured to the floors in the courtrooms would need to be replaced by freestanding tables that can be moved to make changes in placement.

Meyer is asking for better visibility of witnesses, as a judge can only see the backs of their heads with the current courtroom layout.

Similar changes to the second floor of the annex building will need to be made.

The clerk of courts office on the first floor of the annex is to be moved to the new justice center. The clerk’s current space will be taken up by computer servers and networking equipment, along with rooms for evidence storage.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas had suggested bidding several aspects of the project as alternate bids, but Commissioner Holly Stacy said taking too much out of the main bid was not a good idea.

Stacy had made a motion to break out into an alternate bid the server room work, LED lighting upgrades for the second and third floors, and stairwell flooring replacement.

Mike Kerschner, president of the board, seconded Stacy’s motion, and it was carried, despite a “no” vote from Thomas.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners are also expected to vote on numerous supplemental appropriations requests.

The meeting will be conducted at the commissioners office, 111 Madison St., Tiffin.

