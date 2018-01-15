Fostoria dentists unite to ‘Give Kids a Smile’

By MORGAN MANNS

and LYDIA BAULER

STAFF WRITERS

Local dentists are coming together to “Give Kids a Smile.”

Area youngsters will be showing off their pearly whites come February when Drs. Timothy Sulken, Tom Guernsey and Steve Geroski offer free teeth cleanings for those who might not otherwise be able to receive dental care.

The national “Give Kids a Smile” event is scheduled for Feb. 2 and, according to officials, helps fill in the gap for families that cannot afford dental insurance but do not qualify for assistance.

“It helps the kids that are underserved in the community,” Sharon Wise, office administrator at Sulken’s practice, said. “These are the children that fall in the cracks for receiving care because they don’t qualify for Medicare but their families cannot afford dental insurance coverage.”

Sulken and his team of staff will offer the free services by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at Tim Sulken D.D.S. Dentistry, 335 N. Main St.

Drs. Guernsey and Geroski will host the event at Tri-County Dental Center LLC., 521 Summit St., from 7:10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 9, pushing the annual program a week later due to a scheduling conflict.

Through the program, dentists will provide free preventative dental care — such as cleanings, x-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants, restorative services and exams — to children and young adults up to the age of 18 who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Additionally, hygienists will provide dental education to those in the chairs to help give them tips on how to keep their mouths and teeth clean.

“It’s a day that we can give back to the community,” Dr. Guernsey said. “They give a lot to all of us here and, as a professional, you want to find ways to give back to those in need.”

Give Kids a Smile program was instated by the American Dental Association in 2003 as a statewide program to provide dental services to those who may not be able to afford it.

The ultimate goal for the program, according to the ADA website, is to “establish a dental home” for underprivileged children and provide a “continuity of care.” Each year, approximately 450,000 children benefit from more than 1,500 events.

Across Ohio, more than $12 million in donated dental care and oral health education has been provided since 2003. As of Friday, nearly 6,500 dentists, dental professionals and educators are scheduled to participate in more than 1,000 events nationwide. Nearly 23,000 volunteers are signed up to educate more than 286,800 children about good oral health and provide dental services for Ohio’s underserved children.

The event is open to youngsters up to the age of 18. Guernsey said there are a lot of children who have been visiting the office for this free event every year in the past eight years Tri-County Dental Center has offered it.

“We’ve been following a lot of these kids since they were young. It’s great to see they’ve taken that oral health education and formed good habits,” he said. “I know a lot of kids and parents are very appreciative.”

To schedule an appointment with Drs. Guernsey or Geroski, call 419-435-3255.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sulken’s office, call 419-435-6700.

For more information on the worldwide event, visit http://www.ada.org/givekidsasmile.aspx.

