MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Winter delivers promise of snow

Posted On Sat. Jan 13th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By MORGAN MANNS
STAFF WRITER

After a couple days of spring-like weather, Old Man Winter came storming back into the tri-county area, reminding community members what season it is.
And as the storm made its way toward the city, citizens rushed to local stores to grab necessities.
Kroger officials reported an influx of traffic in the days just before Friday, with people flocking in to grab items such as bread, milk and water, “among other things.”
“Any time we get weather reports like that, it’s pretty typical (for us to see) a bigger volume of customers,” a Kroger representative said Friday, explaining the company planned ahead to ensure the store didn’t run out of those popular items.
While community members flocked to Kroger for grocery items, Kmart general store Manager Rhonda Risner said they visit the chain store for items that take care of the elements.
“It’s pretty typical before storms hit to see people come in for items to take care of the slick,” she said, listing items such as ice melt and shovels.
She explained Kmart sold out of snowblowers when the last storm hit on Christmas Eve and is not anticipating getting anymore this season.
However, the store is still stocked with all other necessities to brave the storm.
Community members and local shops weren’t the only ones who prepared for the winter weather. Most area schools closed Friday due to weather forecasts.
Although the morning’s commute was simply wet, colder temperatures caused the rain to turn to sleet and then snow.
The National Weather Service was calling for freezing rain and sleet before 1 p.m. Friday, turning into snow after 2 p.m. as temperatures fell below freezing and resulting in “difficult travel conditions.”
Area schools that closed included Fostoria City Schools, St. Wendelin Catholic School, Arcadia Local School, Elmwood Local School, Hopewell-Loudon Local School, Lakota Local School, New Riegel Local School, Old Fort Local Schools, North Central Academy and the Seneca County Opportunity Center closed Friday due to the winter weather threat.
Wind gusts of up to 30 mph were possible, causing “significant blowing and drifting of snow,” according to the NWS. Wind chill values were expected to hit minus 7 Friday night.
Up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation was anticipated with snow accumulations of 1-3 inches throughout the day with additional snow accumulation possible in the evening.
The storm will subside and the area may see a bit of sunshine today with highs near 17. Winds are expected to continue today with wind chill values of minus 7. Winds will calm tonight and the temperature will jump back up to 19 degrees Sunday.
Another smaller chance of snow is possible Sunday night.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron fouled as Cavs falter

NBA Highlights: James, struggling Cavs routed again, Raptors rule 133-99

Posted On12 Jan 2018

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Girls basketball: Lady Red take down Rossford

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR To say the least, it’s been a highly unusual week for Fostoria High School’s girls basketball team. A
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Thursday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia 48, Vanlue 37 Hopewell-Loudon 70, Cory-Rawson 15 Leipsic 44,
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Girls basketball: Gillig does it all for New Riegel

  SANDUSKY — Brianna Gillig did a little bit of everything Thursday, finishing with 25 points on three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company