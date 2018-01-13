One hurt in Friday accident

VANLUE — An Upper Sandusky man was hurt Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Ohio 568, northeast of Vanlue, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 1:19 p.m., Joseph Thiel, 26, of Upper Sandusky, was driving a 2013 Hyundai four-door vehicle west on Ohio 568 near Amanda Township 175 when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy, snow-covered roadway, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox post and then an AEP utility pole before coming to a stop. Thiel was taken by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Assisting at the accident scene were the Vanlue Fire Department and R&A Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

