2 hurt in US 23 crash

Two were injured in an accident in Perry Township on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. according to the Wood County Sherriff’s Office.

Courtney Babb, 18, of Fostoria, was stopped in traffic on northbound U.S. 23 waiting to make a left turn onto Brandenberry Road when John Groves, 86, Risingsun, struck her Honda CRV from behind in his Lincoln Sedan.

According to a traffic report, Groves advised he was distracted by the headlights of southbound traffic and had not observed the waiting vehicle before striking it.

He was issued citations for a seatbelt violation and failure to keep an assured clear distance ahead.

While Babb reported a minor injury on scene, Groves suffered an incapacitating injury and was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via West Millgrove’s EMS squad.

