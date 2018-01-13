MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 hurt in US 23 crash

Posted On Sat. Jan 13th, 2018
Two were injured in an accident in Perry Township on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. according to the Wood County Sherriff’s Office.
Courtney Babb, 18, of Fostoria, was stopped in traffic on northbound U.S. 23 waiting to make a left turn onto Brandenberry Road when John Groves, 86, Risingsun, struck her Honda CRV from behind in his Lincoln Sedan.
According to a traffic report, Groves advised he was distracted by the headlights of southbound traffic and had not observed the waiting vehicle before striking it.
He was issued citations for a seatbelt violation and failure to keep an assured clear distance ahead.
While Babb reported a minor injury on scene, Groves suffered an incapacitating injury and was transported to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital via West Millgrove’s EMS squad.

