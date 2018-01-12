Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported someone ran over a stop sign at the intersection of Bannister and South Union streets around 1:56 p.m. The street department was contacted and would take care of it.

• Complainant reported her vehicle had been hit sometime overnight in the 100 block of East Jones Street.

• Driver requested an officer for a private property accident in a parking lot in the 100 block of West Jones Road at 4:04 a.m.

arrests

Wednesday:

• A male was arrested on a warrant out of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office at Summit Street and Portage Drive following a traffic stop.

citations

Wednesday:

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a two-vehicle accident at North Wood and West Lytle streets at 1:32 p.m.

thefts

Wednesday:

• Subject came on station to report she was a victim of identity theft.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Johnson Drive.

• Caller reported a vehicle had been parked in front of a North Main Street location for more than two months with four flat tires; stated it had been plowed around so much that he has difficulty parking in front of his own home. Officer made contact with the owner who would move the vehicle.

• Caller reported it appeared a child had missed the bus and was standing on a Williston Avenue porch as he may have been locked out of the home. Officer transported the juvenile to school.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call regarding a domestic assault in progress at a North Countyline Street address. Officer spoke to both parties who were blaming each other and claiming self defense; neither party was cooperative and both were advised of options. Male was dropped off at another location.

• Caller reported a juvenile missed the bus and was wandering up and down the road near East Fourth and South Main streets.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Plaza Drive.

• Caller requested to speak with an officer in reference to her ex-boyfriend harassing her through social media and phone calls. Officer again advised the subject to go through with obtaining a CPO.

• Subject complained of a vehicle being parked on Westhaven Drive for an extended period of time. Officer noted the vehicle was snowed in; unable to make contact with owner; would check back in two days.

• A Francis Avenue complainant requested officers as a male had put his hands on her again and taken her cell phone that he purchased. Officer noted it was a verbal dispute over the female being involved with another male; female left voluntarily.

• A North Main Street caller reported two males parked in her driveway, came up to the door and knocked. Officers were advised to be on the look out.

• A North Countyline Street resident reported they heard noises downstairs and were frightened.

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a female allegedly staying at a North Main Street address who had not contacted family members, didn’t show up for work and lost her job. Officer knocked on the door several times but, despite there being lights on in the house, no one answered the door.

• Complainant reported a male was drunk and threatening her at a West North Street location. Dispatch then spoke with the male party who did not appear intoxicated and was very cordial; advised he never made such threats against the female. Officer advised both of their options.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Beier Drive.

• Officer was out with a disabled vehicle at Midblock and West Lytle Street.

• Caller requested a welfare check on children at a Summit Street address. Officer noted the children appeared fine; complaint unfounded.

• Caller reported a fight at a Peeler Drive location.

• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle was parked in a boulevard on East Eagle Street. Officer noted the vehicle was parked legally; marked the tires and would attempt to contact owner.

• Caller reported a subject going door to door soliciting. Officer was unable to locate.

• Subject requested an officer assist in getting a vehicle out of impound on East Culbertston Street. Officer noted the vehicle was clubbed until a court ordered release date.

• Subject requested to speak with an officer regarding threatening text messages and possible destruction of property.

• Caller requested a welfare check on children inside a vehicle on East Lytle Street. Officer spoke to driver who was advised there must be as many seat belts as there are children in the vehicle; noted the children walked home.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• EMS was requested for an unresponsive subject in a vehicle at Fall and McDougal streets at 1:24 p.m.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• A Washington Street employee in Bettsville requested a deputy check on children as they had not been to school. Deputy attempted to make contact at a State Street home; school advised the grandmother called in and said the kids were sick.

Tuesday:

• Deputies responded to a South U.S. 23 address as Fostoria Police Division received a call stating a female was going to harm herself at that location. Squad transported subject to the Tiffin hospital.

• Caller reported an open door at a West Ohio 18 address in Bascom. Deputy noted the residence was secured.

