Cupola arriving today

Cupola pieces for the Seneca County Justice Center are scheduled to arrive at approximately 7 a.m. today as several trucks make the deliveries from Utah.

According to a news release from Holly Stacy, Seneca County commissioner, the pre-manufactured cupola system will be delivered to the construction site for assembly, which will take approximately 2 weeks.

Target date for lifting the cupola and Lady Justice is Jan. 29, weather permitting.

The installation of lighting for the building, cupola and Lady Justice, is part of the assembly prior to the cupola’s placement on the building.

Once erected, the 51-foot, 6½-inch element will be placed on the penthouse base. After the cupola is in place, the building height will be 125-feet, 3-inches tall.

