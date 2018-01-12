Cupola arriving today

Posted On Fri. Jan 12th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Cupola pieces for the Seneca County Justice Center are scheduled to arrive at approximately 7 a.m. today as several trucks make the deliveries from Utah.
According to a news release from Holly Stacy, Seneca County commissioner, the pre-manufactured cupola system will be delivered to the construction site for assembly, which will take approximately 2 weeks.
Target date for lifting the cupola and Lady Justice is Jan. 29, weather permitting.
The installation of lighting for the building, cupola and Lady Justice, is part of the assembly prior to the cupola’s placement on the building.
Once erected, the 51-foot, 6½-inch element will be placed on the penthouse base. After the cupola is in place, the building height will be 125-feet, 3-inches tall.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Girls basketball: Lady Red take down Rossford

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR To say the least, it’s been a highly unusual week for Fostoria High School’s girls basketball team. A
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Thursday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arcadia 48, Vanlue 37 Hopewell-Loudon 70, Cory-Rawson 15 Leipsic 44,
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Off

Girls basketball: Gillig does it all for New Riegel

  SANDUSKY — Brianna Gillig did a little bit of everything Thursday, finishing with 25 points on three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and
Posted On 12 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company