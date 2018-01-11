Winter storm on its way

Posted On Thu. Jan 11th, 2018
Winter is storming back to the area this weekend.
According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the Fostoria area could receive anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow.
Friday will begin with freezing rain and sleet. The rain in the morning will turn into snow in the afternoon.
Snow and sleet accumulation is forecast around an inch, the NWS said.
It will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. The temperature will fall into the mid 20s in the afternoon with northerly winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Friday night is forecast to bring additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. It will be windy and much colder with lows around 15. North winds are expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow is 90 percent.
The snowfall is forecast to continue into Saturday morning when it will be brisk and much colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow tapers to 50 percent.
As the snowfall dissipates Saturday, forecasters are expecting it to be mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. It will be colder with lows zero to 5 above zero.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching 15 to 20 degrees and lows dropping to zero to 5 above zero.

