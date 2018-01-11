Toddler’s bedroom recreated for jury

Posted On Thu. Jan 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By EILEEN MCCLORY
for the review times

An Arlington man who is accused of murdering a 2-year-old boy told different accounts of what happened to the child, a police sergeant testified Wednesday.
Brent R. Houdeshell is accused of killing Breydon Ferrell, the son of Houdeshell’s former fiancee, on March 31, 2016, at a Findlay apartment.
Houdeshell, 29, was watching Breydon and called 911 at about 8 p.m. Police said Houdeshell told them the child had fallen out of his crib.
The boy was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Prosecutors say an autopsy done on the boy revealed extensive injuries, including a severe skull fracture, brain injury, two liver lacerations, and a spiral fracture in his left leg.
During the third day of Houdeshell’s trial in Hancock County Common Pleas Court, Findlay police Sgt. Brian Dill testified Wednesday that Houdeshell gave different accounts of what happened to Breydon.
Houdeshell initially told Dill that he was in a separate room when he heard the boy fall out of his crib, and went to check on him, Dill testified.
However, Houdeshell also told Dill that when Breydon fell, the boy hit his head on the side of a desk, and also hit a toy train close to the crib, Dill said.
Houdeshell also said the boy lunged at him, acting as though he wanted to be picked up, which caused the boy’s fall, Dill testified.
Dill said Houdeshell appeared calm when he spoke with police.
Dill testified that the crib the child was in did not appear to be an appropriate height for the child.
Defense attorneys and prosecutors brought parts of the child’s bedroom into the courtroom Wednesday to show the jury.
Assistant Hancock County Prosecutors Colleen Limerick and Steve Powell, and Columbus-based defense attorneys Megan Grant and Adam Nemann agreed to bring the crib that the child slept in the night of March 31, 2016. A desk and a TV that were in the room that night were displayed in their approximate places. A toy train was also part of the display.
In other testimony Wednesday, a Findlay firefighter said when he arrived at the apartment at 2030 Breckenridge Road, Apt. 3, he believed the boy was already dead.
Findlay firefighter Matthew Morgan said he, along with fire Capt. Matt Cooper, arrived immediately after Findlay Patrolman Eric Lehman, the first on the scene.
Morgan said the child was on the floor at the foot of a bed in the master bedroom.
Morgan told jurors he scooped up the child and took him outside to an ambulance, walking briskly. Morgan said the boy was naked, unresponsive, not breathing, and cool to the touch.
“I believed him to be deceased,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he saw bruising on the child’s buttocks, legs and back, and what may have been vomit around his mouth.
Cooper testified that there was also bruising on the child’s feet.
Hanco EMS paramedic Ryan Oliver, who helped transport the child to the hospital, testified Wednesday that when children fall from cribs, knobs on the head are the worst injuries he had seen.
In other testimony, Kevin Spieker, a Findlay police detective, said police obtained a warrant to collect evidence, including Houdeshell’s cellphone.
Spieker said he saw Houdeshell manipulating his phone before handing it over. Spieker said he believed some text messages were intentionally deleted by Houdeshell, though they were recovered during the police investigation.
Houdeshell is accused of murder, an unclassified felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. today with Judge Reginald Routson presiding.
McClory: 419-427-8497
Send an E-mail to eileenmcclory
Twitter: @CourierEileen

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Results Toledo City League Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Waite 27 Toledo Rogers 97, Toledo Scott 40 NW Ohio
Posted On 10 Jan 2018

Prep Roundup: Plantz powers Genoa past Elmwood, 58-37

GENOA — Genoa’s Jacob Plantz scored a game-high 24 points and the Comets outscored Elmwood 35-16 in the second half to prevail 58-37
Posted On 09 Jan 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts 1. Newark (5) 10-0 125 2. W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-1 103
Posted On 09 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company