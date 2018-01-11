Public Record

Posted On Thu. Jan 11th, 2018
Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Two vehicle non-injury crash was reported at 9:17 a.m. at North County Road 7 and West Oak Street. Complainants advised to go to the front office of Hopewell-Loudon High School.
arrests
Tuesday:
• Ryan Johnson was brought down by the court on a commitment.
• An unidentified subject was brought down on a committal.
• Colleen Norris was held on bond and transported to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.
Monday:
• Rachel McClellan was taken into custody on a local warrant. citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued citation for speed at North Ohio 101 and East Ohio 19.
thefts
Tuesday:
• Caller reported her vehicle was stolen from a Perrysburg Road parking lot.
• Complainant reported a female guest stole personal items and cash during the night while they slept.
miscellaneous
Tuesday:
• An East Crocker Street subject reported a possible mail scam involving a local business; requested complaint be put on file.
• A Kroger employee requested an officer for a juvenile shoplifter. Juvenile was released to parent.
• Complainant requested an officer’s assistance in locating the owner of a disabled vehicle, which was parked in a North Wood Street lot for several days. Officer made contact with owner and they advised AAA would remove the vehicle.
• A female reported an ex was removing the front door off its hinges. Incident was part of a verbal dispute and male was removing the screen door after being locked out; both subjects reside at the location and were advised of their options by the officer.
• Caller reported an unruly juvenile was refusing to attend school and took off from the house; officer spoke to subject and advised them of the truancy laws.
• A small dog was loose and running into traffic at East South Street and Columbus Avenue; animal was unable to be caught and found.
• Complainant reported a suspicious male with a backpack ringing doorbells.
• Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer check out a report of a subject sitting on the railroad tracks at intersection of County Road 257 and Ohio 18; checked area and was unable to locate.
• Caller reported hearing what sounded like three gun shots near soft ball field.
• Subcontractor for the county requested department reference when property owner was yelling at the subject and not allowing them to do their job. Property owner did not like the natural habitat being disturbed and was advised to talk to the county engineer’s office.
Monday:
• Subject requested officer for vehicle unlock.
• Caller requested officer’s assistance with child refusing to come home from Butt Hut. Juvenile was returned and parent advised of options.
• A Findlay medical center employee reported they were treating a subject who claimed to have been assaulted on Circle Drive last month; subject did not want to speak with an officer or make a formal complaint.
• Complainant came on station with her 8-year-old daughter and requested officer speak with her about stealing from home and school.

