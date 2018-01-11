Back-to-school plan hoped to be in place today

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Fostoria City Schools is quickly recovering from a fire that shut down the junior/senior high school all week.

Superintendent Andrew Sprang provided an update for community members during Wednesday’s board of education meeting, stating he is hopeful officials will have a plan in place by the end of the day today to get students in grades 7-12 back in a school setting.

“Things are definitely moving in a more positive direction than they were 24 hours ago. We’re well on our way to having our kids located within the city,” he said, noting that was a big question at Tuesday night’s emergency board meeting. “At this time, we’re working out logistics of spaces and other district functions such as food service, transportation and classroom setup.”

Sprang said he is waiting for some questions to be answered and details to be finalized before he releases more on the plan but is hopeful to have something in place today with an ultimate goal of getting students back in a classroom setting by Tuesday.

The next step, according to Sprang, is to clean out classrooms and lockers. Staff members have been gathering items out of their classrooms they may need to begin teaching again and officials are planning a building-wide locker cleanup today.

The board approved an agreement between the district and Cleaner & Dryer Restoration and Construction out of Toledo for cleaning services during Wednesday’s meeting.

Staff and members of the cleaning crew will be cleaning out students’ lockers, placing all items from each locker into a box labeled with that student’s name and locker number. The boxes will be sealed with instructions on how to take care of the items inside once they are returned to the students.

Sprang said Fostoria Junior/Senior High School officials hope to have the lockers cleaned out by late afternoon today so students and parents/guardians can begin picking them up. Although no time has yet been set, officials plan to divide the pickup times by grade level with hopes to get all the boxes out of the building by Friday.

Sprang said more details on box pickups will be announced today through the district’s all-call system, website and Facebook page.

Additionally, the cleaning crew began their course of action Wednesday. According to Sprang, they will be working a couple 12-hour days this week and will begin 24-hour days this weekend to get the school back up and running.

The blaze that closed the building was reported at 5:09 a.m. Tuesday and was found in the boiler room of the junior/senior high school. The fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes; however, it caused a power outage, which affected the phone and internet systems district-wide.

Fostoria City Schools closed all of its buildings Tuesday but electricity was restored and the elementary students were able to return to school Wednesday.

Smoke that traveled through the ductwork at the junior/senior high school caused the building to be closed the remainder of the week. Officials are also working with Cleaner & Dryer Restoration and Construction on getting the air quality and the rooms up to a clean, safe standard for students and staff with a completion date of 6-8 weeks.

“We’re pleased with all the support that we’ve received and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” Sprang said. “We’ve gotten a lot of support from various groups in the community. I definitely do feel better tonight than I did last night. I think we’re moving in the right direction. It’s just a matter of working through the details and logistics.”

In other business, Dr. Thomas Guernsey was elected as board president while Sharon Stannard was elected as vice president for 2018.

The oath of office was read for Stannard and Pat Grine, returning board members, as well as new member Heidi Kauffman.

The 2018 FCS Board of Education meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month: Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Oct. 17, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.

Board work sessions will take place the second Wednesday of each month: Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.

All meetings will take place in the board room at FJSHS, 1001 Park Ave.

Also during the meeting, the board:

• Went into executive session for nearly 50 minutes for the purpose of “promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student or school officials.” They then approved the administrative contracts of Sprang, effective Aug. 1 through July 21, 2023, and Treasurer Sue Lehmann, effective Aug. 1, 2019 through July 31, 2023.

• Approved a resolution for the design development phase of the building project, which allows Garmann/Miller & Associates to prepare the documents to get ready for bids, according to Sprang.

• Heard a presentation from Lehmann on the FCS 2019 Tax Budget, which was adopted by the board and must be submitted to the Seneca County auditor by Jan. 20.

• Accepted donations to the junior/senior high school choral program from the Fostoria Garden Club; to the junior/senior high school choral and instrumental music programs from Ellen Gatrell; to the junior/senior high school HOBY scholarship from the Fostoria Rotary Club; and to the Jack and Carolyn Markoff Endowment Award Fund from Matthew and Jamie Myers.

• Approved the employment of Samantha Weimerskirch as assistant musical director; and classified substitutes Kimberly Sands, custodian, and Kristy Shepherd, food service.

• Appointed members to the following committees: Audit & Finance, Guernsey and Tom Grine; Policy Development, Pat Grine and Stannard; Records Committee, Kauffman and Guernsey; Athletic Board, Pat Grine; Redmen Club/Athletic Boosters, Kauffman; Music Boosters, Kauffman; Vanguard-Sentinel JVSD, former board member Anthony Thompson; Fostoria Parks Board, Pat Grine; and Academic Boosters, Kauffman.

At the end of the meeting, the board went back into executive session to discuss “specialized details of security arrangements and emergency response protocols where disclosure might reveal information that could jeopardize the district’s security.” No action was taken.

The next board of education meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

Comments

comments