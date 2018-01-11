100%

Posted On Thu. Jan 11th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

United Way of Fostoria campaign co-Chair Mike Foss (left) and Executive Director Evelyn Marker place a 100 in the large thermometer located on the Municipal Building lawn Wednesday morning after the organization announced it had reached 100 percent of its 2017 campaign goal. As of Tuesday, the annual campaign had garnered $199,569.36 of its $199,000 goal. The allocated monies will be divided between the United Way’s 15 partner agencies who support the citizens of Fostoria through education, income and health. Officials will announce more in-depth allocations of monies and thank area businesses and individuals who donated during the annual United Way of Fostoria luncheon. Members and donors are invited to attend the event at noon Feb. 28 at Good Shepherd Home but must RSVP to 419-435-4484. For more information on the United Way of Fostoria, visit www.unitedwayoffostoria.org.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Wednesday’s Results Toledo City League Toledo Bowsher 74, Toledo Waite 27 Toledo Rogers 97, Toledo Scott 40 NW Ohio
Posted On 10 Jan 2018

Prep Roundup: Plantz powers Genoa past Elmwood, 58-37

GENOA — Genoa’s Jacob Plantz scored a game-high 24 points and the Comets outscored Elmwood 35-16 in the second half to prevail 58-37
Posted On 09 Jan 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I SCHOOL (1st-place votes) Record Pts 1. Newark (5) 10-0 125 2. W. Chester Lakota West (2) 10-1 103
Posted On 09 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company