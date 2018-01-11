MORGAN MANNS / the Review Times

United Way of Fostoria campaign co-Chair Mike Foss (left) and Executive Director Evelyn Marker place a 100 in the large thermometer located on the Municipal Building lawn Wednesday morning after the organization announced it had reached 100 percent of its 2017 campaign goal. As of Tuesday, the annual campaign had garnered $199,569.36 of its $199,000 goal. The allocated monies will be divided between the United Way’s 15 partner agencies who support the citizens of Fostoria through education, income and health. Officials will announce more in-depth allocations of monies and thank area businesses and individuals who donated during the annual United Way of Fostoria luncheon. Members and donors are invited to attend the event at noon Feb. 28 at Good Shepherd Home but must RSVP to 419-435-4484. For more information on the United Way of Fostoria, visit www.unitedwayoffostoria.org.

