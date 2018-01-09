Two fires, one day

By MORGAN MANNS

Local fire departments battled two fires within city limits early Tuesday morning, one that closed school for Fostoria students.

FOSTORIA JUNIOR/SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL FIRE

At 5:06 a.m., crews were dispatched to Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, 1001 Park Ave., for a smoke odor.

According to Interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert, “heat and smoke conditions” were emitting from the boiler room and a fire was located in the rear of the room on the east side of the building on the first floor.

Herbert responded to the scene with Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division as Fostoria crews battled a blaze in the 200 block of Sandusky Street.

“The biggest thing was we couldn’t spray water in there with all the electrical breakers and panels in there,” Herbert said, noting AEP was contacted with a 45-minute estimated arrival time. “We couldn’t wait that long so we cautiously went in and applied water to the burning area without getting water into the panels.”

Fire extinguished

The fire was extinguished in less than 10 minutes. Herbert said the damage was too extensive to determine a cause; however, the damage was “pretty minimal” as the fire was contained in the boiler room.

While smoke had escaped into the rest of the structure, no damage was reported.

The blaze did, however, cause the district to close school Tuesday due to a power outage that disrupted the phone and internet systems at all four buildings.

“Our phone and internet systems work through the servers at the junior/senior high school,” Superintendent Andrew Sprang said. “I didn’t want to put students in buildings where we didn’t have phone services in case an emergency were to occur.”

Back to school for elementary students

AEP and Frankart Electric were on scene Tuesday morning into the afternoon working on getting electricity back into the building. Electricity was restored to all of the buildings by the end of the day Tuesday, which allowed elementary students to return to school today.

However, the junior/senior high school will be closed the remainder of the week due to the smoke that spread through the facility through the ductwork.

Sprang and other officials completed a walkthrough of the building with Cleaner & Dryer Restoration out of Toledo — brought in by the district’s insurance company — to determine how to get the air quality and the rooms up to a clean, safe standard for students and staff.

Cleanup begins today

The company will begin the cleaning process today, working 24/7, seven days a week, according to Sprang, in an effort to meet a completion date of 6-8 weeks.

“It’s going to be quite a process moving forward,” Sprang said, noting he’s hoping to speed the date up. “There are so many variables that are out of the district’s hands at this point. We have to go on their advice as they guide us through.”

Officials met for an emergency board meeting Tuesday evening to discuss options for reopening the district.

Options being pursued

Sprang said several options are being pursued, however, nothing that was “ready to go public.”

“We met with the administrative team and board this evening to really try to get as many heads around the issue as possible,” he said. “We’re looking at every option that’s out there. We have the next six days to come up with a plan to get our junior/senior high school students in school.”

Officials are looking at options of alternate spaces for students to continue their education. Other factors such as food service, transportation and technology will then have to be looked at before a location is solidified.

A handful of community members attended the public meeting, approaching officials with concerns and allowing officials to squash any rumors presented. Sprang said he hopes the people who were present left feeling a little better about the situation.

“Every day that we lose, we’re losing time with our kids in the classroom,” he said, noting the district is OK on calamity hours. “We need to get them back as quickly as we can and we’re formulating that plan to find spaces where we can educate our kids.

Patience needed

“We need consideration, patience and understanding. We have to work together because at the end of the day, we have to be there for the kids and do our best to make decisions based on what’s best for the kids.”

More information will be discussed at tonight’s board of education meeting. The meeting has been moved to the cafeteria of the Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School, 1202 HL Ford Drive, and will begin at 6 p.m.

SANDUSKY STREET BLAZE

At 12:19 a.m., nearly five hours prior to the fire at the school, Fostoria Fire Division responded to a report of a structure fire at 231 Sandusky St.

Upon arrival, Herbert said crews found the residence fully engulfed with flames emitting from the basement and traveling up the walls.

All off duty personnel were requested for the initial fire attack while Tiffin crews and Seneca County EMS were requested for standby at the station where Bascom Joint Fire District was providing EMS service. Community Emergency Response Team was also called in to manage traffic.

Neighbors had initially reported occupants were possibly in the home and crews switched to a search operation; however, officials were able to make contact with the home owner who assured no one was inside.

Line of attack

The initial attack consisted of a single attack line deployed to the basement, which was met with little success, according to Herbert. As additional personnel arrived, more attack lines were deployed.

But the “construction and condition of the home” made the fire difficult to extinguish, Herbert said.

Balloon frame construction

The two-story home, built in 1900, is a balloon frame construction, according to Herbert, meaning the structure was made up of many lightweight studs that extend from the basement to the attic. The construction of the home also lacked fire stops, such as a floor or horizontal 2-by-4 boards, that slow the fire down.

“When a fire that rapid starts in the basement and travels to the walls, there’s nothing to stop it from getting into the attic,” Herbert said, noting the majority of homes in Fostoria are most likely balloon frame construction. “We had a partial collapse of one of the roofs and at that point, we deemed it unsafe for the guys to be in there.”

At approximately 1:30 a.m., crews switched back to a defensive attack, applying water from outside the structure.

FFD received help from Posey Excavating, Inc. out of Bascom who provided an excavator. Herbert said the machine tore the structure away piece by piece so crews could put water into spots that were still burning but they were unable to get to due to the unsafe conditions.

Crews were on scene until around 11 a.m. Because of the damage to the structure, Herbert said the cause of the fire is being ruled undetermined.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

House once target of arson

The house, listed as being owned by Burnelleane Bowers on the Seneca County Auditors website, caught fire on Halloween in 2016 when people threw Molotov cocktails at it. The cocktails, which are incendiary devices consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid and a rag for ignition, were thrown at the east side of the house, breaking immediately and catching the aluminum siding on fire.

Two individuals were inside the residence at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely. No one was injured.

The suspects “” three adults and two juveniles “” were arrested for aggravated arson or complicity to arson.

Herbert said he has no reason to believe Tuesday’s incident was an act of arson.

Between midnight when the Sandusky Street fire was reported and about 7:30 a.m. when Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division and Seneca County EMS left the station, the city received four EMS calls.

No further information was available at press time.

