Pullom’s family looking for answers

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

The search for a missing Fostoria man is officially over.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said the Seneca County Coroner has identified the body found in a ravine off Sandusky Street on Sunday as that of Quinncy B. Pullom.

And although the 38-year-old’s family is heartbroken over the outcome of the search, they are relieved the search is over.

“It brought some closure, to an extent,” Jay Cousins, Pullom’s cousin, said Monday. “However, now we really want to know how he got there.”

Pullom’s body was found in a water-filled ravine in the 800 block of Sandusky Street around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Cousins described the ravine as having a 12-foot drop on both sides and being surrounded by a “thick, wooded area.”

“To be in that place — I can’t imagine why in the world he would be right there, down in the water,” he said.

Although subjects at the scene were mumbling accusations of foul play, law enforcement officials have not confirmed the allegations.

“At this point, we don’t have anything to indicate any foul play,” Loreno said Tuesday. “The preliminary examination did not give us indication of foul play; however, we still have to await cause of death determination by the Seneca County Coroner.”

He did not have a timeline on when the results would be in but said that it could take several weeks.

Pullom’s body was found by one of the groups of family, friends and even strangers to Pullom who rallied together Sunday in a city-wide search.

More than 100 volunteers were strategically divided into about eight or nine groups and given an area of the city to cover.

Before taking off with poster-size gridded maps, the groups heard from Loreno who provided facts of Pullom’s last-known whereabouts. Both Loreno and interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert explained how to conduct the search safely.

A prayer was said by the Rev. Donald Goodwin before groups were individually briefed and sent on their way.

“They did exactly what we needed to do,” Cousins said. “We put a bunch of people in a bunch of places all at the same time and that’s how it was successful.

“Unfortunately or coincidentally, he was found less than a mile from his home.”

The last group to be briefed was sent to the area of Sandusky Street where Pullom’s body was found.

According to Cousins, Fostorian Bridgett Droll brought a team of three people and her air scent dogs in the area as well. The dogs were able to pick up Pullom’s scent; however, another group found him before they arrived on scene.

“Had we used them dogs two weeks ago, I think the results could’ve been a lot different,” he said.

Pullom was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt in the area of Maple and Jackson streets on Dec. 22 and was reported missing Dec. 27.

Although legally blind, Pullom’s family reported he was labeled as such due to the fact he could not legally drive.

In the days since Pullom was reported missing, his information had been entered into the Ohio Law Enforcement database, which is available to any local, county, state or federal agency throughout the country.

He had also been listed on the missing persons section of the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

In addition to Fostoria police, Fostoria Fire Division, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and Community Emergency Response Team were on the scene where the body had been discovered.

“BCI being there doesn’t necessarily mean it’s foul play,” Loreno said. “BCI is who we utilize in any questionable death to ensure the integrity of the investigation and to utilize their expertise.”

A section of the ravine was blocked off as a crime scene while the body was removed and officials collected items as evidence as well as items to rule out as evidence.

Once recovered from the ravine, the body was taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed for cause of death.

Loreno said his investigators would follow through with any indication of criminal activity once the coroner completes the autopsy.

“Our hope all along was that he would be found alive,” he said. “We never know what to expect in these situations. … We’re most appreciative of all the volunteers who came forward.”

In addition to the plethora of people helping Sunday, several local businesses assisted the search parties through emotional and community support.

Little Caesar’s Pizza donated around 30-40 pizzas as well as Crazy Bread while Subway donated four trays of subs. Arby’s opened up its establishment to allow volunteers warm coffee and snacks.

Additionally, Dicks Sporting Goods out of Sandusky donated hundreds of hand warmers.

“Thanks to all the volunteers, the donations, law enforcement, the family and even the citizens who let us trample through their yards in our search,” Cousins said.

When the search party located the body, Cousins said they contacted law enforcement. He went to the scene himself and then returned to Cowboys & Angels, where Pullom’s family awaited word.

“Everyone was in shock,” he said. “Now I think we all just want to know what happened.”

