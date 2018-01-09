Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Monday:

• Caller reported a van struck a tree in 700 block of Oaklawn Avenue at 11:09 a.m.

citations

Monday:

• Officer issued two citations for disorderly conduct following a report of a male assaulting another male at a West Fremont Street address.

thefts

Sunday:

• A West High Street employee reported the theft of a cart full of groceries.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Several callers reported a small child in pajamas with no shoes was in the middle of Colonial Drive running in the traffic; child was reportedly picked up by a female in a car. Officer found child and returned them to their parent.

• Complainant requested an officer to his East South Street home when someone drove into his yard. Officer spoke to subject who advised the complainant stopped too fast and to avoid hitting him drove into the driveway; no damage was noted.

• Caller requested a squad to a Monroe Street address for his father who reportedly was not feeling well. Subject answered the door and advised he did not call and refused medical treatment.

• Subject brought a wallet on station she found at the corner of Summit and North Main streets; she spoke to the owner who stated the wallet was stolen last year in Findlay. Officer was awaiting call back from Findlay Police Department who was handling the case.

• Water department employee advised of a water main break on Sandusky Street; requested officer for traffic control.

Sunday:

• Caller reported a car that had been running for more than 30 minutes at a North Union Street location with its lights on. Officer spoke to occupants who were talking; male passenger lived across the street.

• Caller reported side door to building on North Countyline Street was left open. Officer noted building was cleared and he reclosed the door. Dispatch attempted to make contact with owner.

• A West Culbertson Street caller requested an officer for an unruly juvenile that kicked his mother; charges will be filed.

• Subject came on station to reported there was a car in the ditch near North Main Street and West Jones Road. Vehicle was off the side of the road and towed.

• Wood County Sheriff’s Office requested a welfare check on a subject at a Perrysburg Road address. Officer was unable to make contact.

• Officer unlocked a vehicle on East Lytle Street.

• Officer was out at a South U.S. 23 location with a subject on a warrant out of Fostoria following a vehicle search.

Seneca County

citations

Sunday:

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on State Street in Bettsville.

• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on West Ohio 12.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Deputy was out at a South U.S. 23 location with a subject in custody on a Seneca County warrant.

