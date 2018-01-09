Council begins reviewing 2018 budget

Fostoria City Council has begun reviewing the 2018 budget and will continue reading the fiscal recovery plan on Jan. 16.

The administration has been collaborating with representatives of the State Auditor’s Office since August to formulate this year’s budget.

The objective of the review by city council is to identify a budget for 2018 while demonstrating the city is correcting funds that went into deficit leading to the fiscal state of emergency declared in May 2016.

The updated recovery plan hopefully projects the city’s funds recovering from a million dollar deficit to a positive balance in 2018.

The working draft utilizes the results of the 2017 fiscal year to make adjustments in the current budget as the city works toward better financial health.

Income taxes produced less revenue than expected in 2017; however, there was still a positive and productive increase of over $600,000 in income taxes compared to 2016.

The $600,000 generated by the income tax came back to the community through city funds for parks and recreation, city clean up, infrastructure, community development, beautification and capital needs.

Moving forward, the recovery plan makes more modest estimates of income tax revenue growth.

Council members discussed ways to re-examine the city’s finances and generate revenue, such as conducting a rate study for sewage and water, particularly for out-of-town buyers, though an increase is not currently planned in 2018.

City officials intend to help offset the cost of capital needs, such as radios for safety personnel, by applying for grants and assistance. If grant funding is received, plans to purchase an ambulance will move forward.

Administration is working to maintain current staffing levels while seeking to maximize worker value. Water and sewage workers are being trained to do maintenance on both water and sewage lines on a consolidated team.

The budget allocates $25,000 for repairs on the fire department station’s crumbling brick and mortar around the building as part of a continuing maintenance project.

