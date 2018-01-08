Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Saturday:

• Caller reported he thought his vehicle was in neutral and he hit the wall of his garage in the 100 block of South Adams Street at 5:59 p.m.; requested an officer for a report.

Friday:

• Caller reported her vehicle was hit in a parking lot in the 600 block of North Countyline Street at 8:14 p.m. and the other vehicle fled the scene. Officer was speaking to management about receiving video footage.

arrests

Sunday:

• A male was arrested on local warrants following a report of a female yelling to call the police at a Tiffin Street location.

Saturday:

• Tyrone Wharton, 56, last listed address 244 E. Crocker St., was arrested following a report of a disturbance at an East Crocker Street residence as a male was intoxicated and was trying to assault two females at the location.

miscellaneous

Sunday:

• Complainant reported he was at foreclosed property on North Vine Street for an inspection and it appeared someone had gained entry and tried to rip out the copper plumbing as it was exposed in the walls.

• Caller reported subjects yelling and screaming at a South Main Street residence. Officer was unable to locate a disturbance.

Saturday:

• Officer noticed an open garage door on Lynn Street; checked the area and secured the door.

• A Plaza Drive employee advised of a vehicle that had been sitting in the parking lot for more than a week. Officer spoke to owner and advised they had the responsibility of having it towed.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East South Street.

• Subject came on station stating she was assaulted on East Fremont Street an hour prior.

• Complainant requested to speak to an officer regarding an incident involving a subject at a North Main Street address; stated she caught the subject’s girlfriend opening mail boxes and when confronted, the subject threatened her.

• A South Union Street complainant came on station to speak with an officer regarding someone carving the word “hate” in the snow beside her vehicle; advised she knew who did it.

• Caller reported a domestic dispute at an East Center Street address between a pregnant female and a male. Officer noted the subjects left prior to his arrival. Upon callback, an officer was requested for a standby while the female picked up her belongings.

• A North Poplar Street caller stated a male took her money and debit card and was refusing to give it back. Upon callback, she advised the subject gave her things back.

• Caller requested an officer to a South Vine Street address to speak with her 5-year-old autistic son who was being aggressive and disruptive.

Friday:

• A Perry Street employee reported a subject came into the store acting suspicious.

• Complainant reported a canine was left outside at a West Fourth Street location and the owner was not taking it inside. Officer was unable to locate.

• Caller complained of a vehicle that had not moved from a North Poplar Street address for 4-5 days.

• An out-of-town caller reported his daughter was in a domestic disturbance at a South Wood Street location.

• Officer was assisted in vehicle unlock on West Lytle Street.

Seneca County

accidents

Sunday:

• Caller reported a car versus a pole with no injuries at the intersection of North Ohio 587 and West Township Road 112 at 1:05 p.m.

arrests

Sunday:

• A subject was taken into custody following a report of a possible intoxicated driver near North Ohio 635 and West County Road 38; driver passed out at the wheel; Ohio State Highway Patrol was handling the incident.

thefts

Sunday:

• Complainant reported his West County Road 18 business was broken into and money was stolen.

fire runs

Saturday:

• Crews responded to a report of a truck on fire in the 7700 block of West Ohio 18 at 6:29 p.m.

