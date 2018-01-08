Proposed bill would stop forced OT for nurses

By SARA ARTHURS

A bill introduced in the Ohio House by state Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, would prohibit hospitals from requiring a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse to work overtime as a condition of employment.

House Bill 456 was introduced Dec. 28. The legislation states that nurses cannot receive retaliation — such as discipline from their employer, including termination, or from the Ohio Board of Nursing — when refusing additional hours beyond their regularly scheduled shift.

Ohio would become the 19th state to prohibit nurse mandatory overtime.

In a statement, the Ohio Nurses Association said it worked with Sprague to introduce the legislation.

Research shows that “patient and nurse safety is potentially compromised when nurses work fatigued because of lengthy shifts and understaffing,” the association said.

And nurse fatigue “negatively impacts hospital costs, and patient and employee satisfaction” as well as “job performance and patient safety,” it stated.

House Bill 456 would allow nurses “to use their professional judgment in deciding if they can continue to provide safe patient care,” the statement said.

Nurses at Blanchard Valley Hospital may choose to work overtime, but the hospital does not mandate overtime, said BJ Pasztor, vice president of patient care services and chief nurse executive at the hospital.

“Staffing and patient care are complex, and at Blanchard Valley Hospital, patient safety is always our highest priority,” Pasztor said. “As a result, our nurses often agree to pick up unscheduled shifts or hours during times of high census or acuity.”

Sprague said members of the Ohio House have heard concerns from around the state about nurses being forced to work overtime, with their employer threatening either their jobs or their nursing licenses. He said he has also heard this concern in his district.

Sprague said this happens when hospital administrators are not properly staffing their units.

A nurse may have already worked eight or 12 hours and “you’re exhausted and you need to go home,” Sprague said.

The nurse may not feel safe continuing to work, and when people are tired they make more mistakes, he said.

In addition to patient safety, forced overtime affects morale, and this is at a time when more nurses are needed to enter the workforce, he said.

Sprague said he’s had discussions with the Ohio Hospital Association, and “they’ve brought up some valid concerns” which may be incorporated into the bill.

For example, there might be a surge in patients due to some emergency like widespread flu or “a bad batch of heroin.”

“Not every day is the same in a hospital,” he said.

The Ohio Nurses Association said that in 2011, the Joint Commission, which oversees hospital accreditation, issued an alert that called for hospitals to intensify their efforts to monitor and address health care workers’ risk for fatigue caused by extended shifts.

“Even after this alert, it is still commonplace in Ohio to mandate RNs to work beyond their regularly scheduled hours,” the association said. “This practice is used to staff health care facilities on a regular basis and leads to nurse fatigue and burnout.”

Fatigue can mean an increased risk of errors, decline in memory and impaired communication skills, as well as health risks for the nurses themselves, the association said.

The Ohio Nurses Association helped pass the current RN Staffing Law in 2008. It requires hospitals to have nursing care committees which are tasked with creating, evaluating and adjusting the facility’s nurse staffing plan.

The association also helped pass a budget amendment last year that requires hospitals to submit their nurse staffing plans to the Ohio Department of Health to increase hospital transparency.

Some hospitals comply with current law, but there is no oversight for those who don’t, and no repercussions if hospitals do not follow the staffing plans, the association said.

