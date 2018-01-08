Missing Fostoria man found dead

By LINDA WOODLAND

MANAGING EDITOR

The search for a Fostoria man reported missing Dec. 27 ended in a ravine just north of Sandusky Street in Fostoria late Sunday morning. The body of Quincy Pullom, 38, was found a little less than two hours into a city-wide search involving more than 100 volunteers.

Alexander Williams of Fostoria found Pullom’s body in a water-filled ravine in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at about 11:30 a.m.

“It’s him. We’ve been friends since childhood. He’s like a brother to me,” Williams told the Review Times shortly after discovering the body.

Volunteers turned out at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cowboys and Angels to participate in the city-wide search organized by family and friends.

Jay Cousins, Pullom’s cousin, thanked those assembled and encouraged everyone to look everywhere, even places that had been previously searched.

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno told the volunteers Pullom’s cell phone was last pinged 1.08 miles north of the Boston Avenue Verizon cell tower at 7 p.m. Dec. 22. He then briefed the volunteers on how to conduct the search, how to stay safe while searching, outlined dos and dont’s concerning trespassing on private property and what to do if they found Pullom.

Interim Fire Chief Brian Herbert explained the railroad tracks are heated with propane and cautioned volunteers to not smoke near the tracks. He also explained it could be difficult to hear an approaching train and urged searchers to avoid the tracks because rail crews had already searched those areas.

Search quadrants were mapped out and after a prayer was said by police chaplain the Rev. Donald Goodwin, volunteers who know Fostoria well were teamed up with those less familiar with the city before they were sent on their way.

The group was told to return to Cowboys and Angels at noon for lunch provided by Subway and Little Caesar’s Pizza.

The body was discovered just before noon.

In a news release, Loreno stated the body matched the description of Pullom, but cause of death and identity of the body was pending a forensic autopsy.

Loreno had previously said law enforcement had not found any evidence to suspect foul play.

“For us, the biggest thing was where they were last seen, who they were with, who they associate with, tracing the cell phone, places they frequent,” Loreno had said.

But Sunday, many at the scene where the body was discovered were mumbling accusations of foul play.

Pullom was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt in the area of Maple and Jackson streets on Dec. 22 and was reported missing Dec. 27.

Although legally blind, Pullom’s family reported he was labeled as such due to the fact he could not legally drive.

In the days since Pullom was reported missing, his information had been entered into the Ohio Law Enforcement database, which is available to any local, county, state or federal agency throughout the country.

He had also been listed on the missing persons section of the Ohio Attorney General’s website

In addition to Fostoria police, Fostoria Fire Division, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation and CERT were on the scene where the body had been discovered.

Once recovered from the ravine, the body was later taken to the Lucas County Coroner where an autopsy will be performed.

