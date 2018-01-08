Fostoria under winter weather advisory

The Fostoria area fell under a winter weather advisory Sunday as a wintry mix was expected to impact the morning commute today.

Snow was forecast to move in from the west Sunday night, changing over to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow for many for a few hour period before changing back over to all snow around the morning rush.

From Cleveland to Canton and points west, a light glaze of ice and 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory went into affect at midnight, warning of slippery road conditions this morning.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze were expected.

The precipitation was forecast to start off as all snow, transitioning to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow around 1 to 2 a.m. with precipitation changing back over to all snow by 7 a.m. The heaviest precipitation was expected to fall from 4-9 a.m., the NWS said.

A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The NWS states temperatures will rise during the day above freezing for the first time this year. Quiet and sunny conditions return Tuesday with highs near freezing. A warm-up, the first this year, arrives late this week with highs in the 40’s and 50’s Wednesday through Friday.

