Father, daughter die in fire in rural Wyandot County

Posted On Mon. Jan 8th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

McCUTCHENVILLE — A 2-year-old girl and her 37-year-old father died in a house fire south of McCutchenville in Wyandot County early Saturday morning, the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 12:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from Lisa Stock, 34, reporting that her house, at 1990 Ohio 53 in Tymochtee Township, was on fire. She had been able to get her 1-year-old daughter, Alana Stock, out of the residence via a window, but told deputies she could not get out of the house herself.
Upon arrival, deputies found Alana standing in the snow in her diaper. They were able to get Lisa out of the home but her husband, Shawn Stock, and 2-year-old, Avery Stock, were still inside where deputies could not rescue them.
McCutchenville Fire Department, and Sycamore Fire and Rescue then arrived on scene and attempted to enter the residence. Avery Stock was found and was transported, along with her mother and sister, to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Sycamore and Wyandot County EMS units.
Shawn Stock was pronounced dead at the scene by Wyandot County Coroner Dr. Joseph Sberna. Avery Stock was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The fire is under investigation, but initial reports suggest the cause of the fire may have been a wood-burning stove in the basement, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were Carey Fire and EMS, Upper Sandusky Fire, NBS Fire, New Riegel EMS, Lifeflight and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Wyandot County American Red Cross met with the family at the hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin.
David Weirich, associate pastor of Harvest Baptist Temple of Clyde, reported Saturday that the Stock family are members of the church, and a donation account has been set up at the church.
Monetary donations can be sent to: Harvest Baptist Temple, P.O. Box 263, Clyde, Ohio 43410. Donors are asked to reference the Shawn Stock family.

