Public Record

Posted On Sat. Jan 6th, 2018
Fostoria
accidents
Friday:
• Complainant reported another vehicle backed into hers in a parking lot in the 100 block of West High Street at 1 p.m.
Thursday:
• Caller reported she hit a deer on U.S. 23 near Springville Avenue and it damaged her vehicle at 7:06 p.m. Officer ntoe the animal ran into the passenger side.
• Complainant reported he was stopped at a light at North Union and Elm streets at 6:35 p.m. when another vehicle struck him and took off; advised they followed the vehicle to a North Union Street address. Officer issued a citation for left of center.
• Complainant reported her vehicle was struck in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Park Avenue around 3:56 p.m.; noted there was damage to the rear bumper and the other vehicle took off. Officer advised an investigation was pending.
arrests
Friday:
• A female subject was arrested on an active warrant out of Hancock County following a report of a male subject pushing a female into a chair and yelling at a juvenile on Walnut Street.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued a citation for failure to yield following a report of two-vehicle non-injury accident at East High and Maple streets at 5:09 p.m.
thefts
Friday:
• Subject came on station to report her vehicle was broken into while on East Center Street and change and a prescription were taken; advised she checked with the pharmacy to see if it had been filled and it hadn’t.
• Law enforcement from another jurisdiction advised they recovered stolen property from a Fostoria resident.
vandalism
Thursday:
• Complainant reported the back door to his East South Street residence was kicked in; noted nothing appeared to be taken.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Subject came on station to complain about an aggressive animal at a North Union Street address. Officer attempted to make contact with the owner but they were not home; noted the canine was secure and the dog warden was contacted.
• A Watson Avenue caller reported property was taken. Officer noted a heater was returned to the caller.
• Caller requested a welfare check on a child at a Potter Street address. Officer spoke to residents who had been in direct contact with the child’s mother and they were told not to release the child to the grandmother.
• Juvenile caller advised there was an unknown female subject at the door. Officer noted a family member picked up the female.
• Complainant reported a child was in a vehicle without a car seat in an East Lytle Street parking lot.
• Caller requested an officer for an employee termination on East Jones Road.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on East Lytle Street.
• Complainant stated his West Lytle Street neighbors slam their car doors and doors to their residence constantly and wake him up. Officer advised he would speak with the neighbors.
Thursday:
• Officer transported two juveniles to an East Lytle Street location.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Beier Drive.
• Subject came on station stating she received a threat through social media that was intended for her boyfriend; advised the subject threatened physical harm.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on H.L. Ford Drive.
Seneca County
citations
Thursday:
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at South U.S. 23 and West Township Road 96.
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 59.
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 109.
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop on Diehl Street in Bettsville.
miscellaneous
Thursday:
• Deputy was out with a disabled vehicle near the intersection of West U.S. 224 and South County Road 7; stood by while the subject changed a flat tire.
• Caller requested a deputy as she was in a verbal argument with her husband and he locked her out of their West Axline Street residence. Deputy spoke with subjects who argued over a bank card; the male half was leaving for the night.
• A Bascom complainant requested a deputy in reference to a male subject contacting her juvenile daughter asking for inappropriate pictures. Deputy picked up the item from the North West Street address for evidence.

