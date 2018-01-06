City to search for missing man

By MORGAN MANNS

The community is rallying together to find a Fostoria man who has been missing for more than two weeks now.

Family, friends and even strangers to Quinncy B. Pullom, 38, will come together Sunday to divide and conquer in the “Search for Quinncy.” Those wishing to join in the search will meet at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Cowboys & Angels, 11295 Ohio 18, where they will break up into teams. Each team will have a different zone of the city to search.

“We’re going to be looking in dumpsters, abandoned buildings, abandoned garages, vehicles just sitting there,” Jay Cousins, Pullom’s cousin and search party organizer, said. “There are a million scenarios. … We’re hoping and praying we find him safe.”

The Fremont resident expects there to be upwards of 100 people at Sunday’s search party.

Other than volunteering their time, Cousins said the community has helped by donating equipment. As of noon Friday, the search party had at least 11 ATVs, at least four aerial drones, a snowmobile and “a lot of foot soldiers.”

The drones will be used to fly over frozen water or wooded areas, according to Cousins.

“We don’t want anyone going where they’re not safe,” he said, noting the video footage would be given to the police department.

Before dispersing, everyone will be briefed on the details of how the search will unfold. Family members of Pullom will also speak, sharing photos of and details about the man to help community members better identify him.

In addition, members of Fostoria Police Division will provide a brief list of do’s and don’ts while on the search.

“We don’t want anyone doing anything illegal or touching anything if they discover something,” Cousins said. “If you do find something that may help us in our search, call the police.”

Pullom was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt in the area of Maple and Jackson streets on Dec. 22 and was reported missing Dec. 27.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. While he is legally blind, his family says he is labeled as such due to the fact he cannot legally drive.

“It wasn’t to the point where he had a cane or a service dog,” Cousins said. “His eyes are just too bad to drive. He would be able to see where he was going to an extent unless he was disoriented or unless there was foul play.”

Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said law enforcement hasn’t found any evidence to suspect foul play and his crews are continuing the investigation, following through with “any and all” leads.

“For us, the biggest thing was where they were last seen, who they were with, who they associate with, tracing the cell phone, places they frequent,” Loreno said, noting law enforcement has searched all leads brought to their attention. “Anyone who has called with information, we’ve followed through on it.”

He said the extreme cold weather has made the search more difficult in that Pullom could’ve went inside an abandoned residence or vehicle that isn’t “quickly visible to the eye.”

In the days since Pullom was reported missing, his information has been entered into the Ohio Law Enforcement database, which is available to any local, county, state or federal agency throughout the country.

He has also been listed on the missing persons section of the Ohio Attorney General’s website, which can be found at http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Law-Enforcement/Investigator/Ohio-Missing-Persons/Cold-Case-Missing-Adults/Pullom.

“We’ve used outside resources. Every law enforcement agency in the U.S. has access to the information,” Loreno said. “If anyone comes across him, he’s already in the system. They would know we’re searching for him. We really tried to cover as much ground as possible.”

He said the department continues to pray that Pullom is found safe and will support the family in Sunday’s search.

“The cops are handling the investigative part of it,” Cousins said. “All we’re doing is forming search groups to search for him. We can put a lot more boots on the ground than the police department can spare. We need their help and they need our help. All of us together is much more powerful.”

Anyone interested in helping Sunday may do so by showing up at Cowboys & Angels by 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and hot chocolate will be served at the beginning of the day and Little Caesar’s Pizza is donating 30 pizzas for lunch.

“Anyone can come out and help,” Cousins said, noting he anticipates being there most of the day. “It’s amazing how everybody is pulling together. I’m just blown away by the support and how everyone’s leaned in and said, ‘I will help.’ That’s the power of the Fostoria community.”

Anyone who cannot make it Sunday but who still wants to help can do so by looking in their own sheds, barns and vehicles and reporting anything unusual and by being aware of the search parties that will be out and about Sunday.

Anyone with information about Pullom’s disappearance can contact Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.

