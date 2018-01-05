Third Ward seat still open

Posted On Fri. Jan 5th, 2018
FROM STAFF REPORTS

For now, the Third Ward seat on Fostoria City Council is empty.
And if no one steps up to fill the vacancy, officials say the spot could simply remain unfilled.
“If no one applies, it’ll just be a vacant seat and you’ll have a six-person council,” said Tim Hoover, city law director.
Council’s Third Ward seat has only been unoccupied this week, but city officials have been looking for viable candidates to fill the spot since late November.
The seat was vacated Dec. 31 by Jon Hay, who last January announced he would forgo a second term in order to focus on his new position as director of St. Wendelin Catholic Church.
Hay began his first-and-only term on city council Jan. 1, 2014 after running unopposed in the 2013 general election. He replaced longtime councilwoman Teresa Lee, who retired at the end of 2013.
Mayor Eric Keckler spent several months last year searching for someone interested in replacing Hay on council, but was unsuccessful. As of Thursday, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman confirmed no one has applied for the position.
Hoover said council has 30 days after the position is officially vacated to appoint a new representative before the decision goes to the mayor. If the mayor is unable to make an appointment, the seat will remain vacant.
Hoover, who has served as solicitor of Bloomville since 2009, said this same scenario has played out in the village from time to time — leaving the already six-person council a seat short.
Anyone interested in filling the vacancy must be 18 years of age or older, be a registered voter and live within the city’s Third Ward.
“That’s it. The bar is not very high,” said Hoover.
Those interested in being council’s next Third Ward representative can drop off their resumes and cover letters at the mayor’s office inside the Municipal Building, 213 S. Main St.

