Four Fostorians facing charges of trafficking cocaine

Posted On Fri. Jan 5th, 2018
Three people were arrested Thursday after multiple law enforcement agencies executed drug-related search warrants at two central Fostoria homes.
The Seneca County Drug Task Force–METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from Fostoria Police Division, Tiffin Police Department, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, BCI–Narcotics Division, executed search warrants at 210 Potter St. and 111 W. Crocker St. early Thursday morning.
The warrants, signed by Judge Mark Repp of Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, unveiled U.S. currency, suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and criminal tools, according to a news release.
Antwantonyo Romez Waites, 32, was arrested from the Potter Street residence on an outstanding warrant out of Lucas County. Both Waites and 42-year-old Brian K. Martin, who also lives at the home, face charges of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of criminal tools.
The other resident of the Potter Street home, Krista L. Jackson, 40, is not currently facing charges.
Shela Long, 28, and Andre Holmes, 39, were both arrested from the West Crocker Street home on outstanding warrants out of Tiffin and Findlay. They face additional charges of trafficking crack cocaine, permitting drug abuse and possession of criminal tools.
The potential charges against all suspects are pending the successful conclusion of the entire investigation and the return of lab analysis of the substances discovered inside the residences.
“The task force received information of drug activity involving crack cocaine and, based on this information, they were able to take immediate action,” said Tiffin Police Chief Fred Stevens in the news release. “As you can see with (Thursday’s) operations involving multiple agencies, teamwork is essential to ensure our communities are safe.”
The Special Response Teams (SRT) of both Fostoria Police Division and Tiffin Police Department were utilized to ensure a safe execution of the search warrants.
“The collaboration of agencies involved in this entire investigation was instrumental in the success of these operations,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said in the news release. “I am pleased to see our local drug unit continuing to utilize all of the resources with all of our law enforcement agencies to combat against drugs in our communities.”
Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies or the Seneca County Drug Task Force-METRICH Enforcement Unit Crime Hotline at 1-877-446-DRUG (419-443-0463).

