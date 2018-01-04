Vehicle break-ins on rise in Fostoria

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Fostoria police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins, totaling 10 in the last week.

Within the last seven days, Fostoria Police Division has received 10 reports of vehicle break-ins throughout the city — most of which have happened south of Lytle Street.

Seven of the break-ins were reported Sunday in the area of West Lytle, West Jones and East Eagle streets. The first two were reported Thursday with one on Buckley Street and the other on Circle Drive. The most recent occurred Tuesday on South Main Street.

Police believe all of the thefts are connected, and they’ve also noticed another trend. Most of the vehicles have been unlocked.

“With a lot of these situations, these criminals are just taking advantage of an opportunity,” Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said. “They’re walking by, see a car is unlocked, open it up, take what they want and leave.”

In light of these thefts, police are encouraging citizens to lock their doors and remove everything of value from their vehicles.

In many instances, the vehicles were ransacked with little-to-nothing taken. In a few cases, however, clothing, tools and even $300 worth of hair clippers were stolen.

In addition to valuables, Loreno stressed the importance of removing personal information such as photo IDs, social security cards, utility bills and wallets.

“We certainly wouldn’t want any identity theft involved,” he said. “Citizens should be concerned. We all like to believe that we live in safe neighborhoods, but there are those out there who will take advantage of people’s good nature.”

There are currently no persons of interest in the break-ins, but Loreno said he and his officers are following up on all leads. He also urges Fostorians to come forward with any information they might have.

“It’s important the community is involved in these situations,” he said. “A lot of times, they give us the best information.”

To report information to Fostoria police, contact the department at 419-435-8573.

