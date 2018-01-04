Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Wednesday:

• Amy S. Markey, 52, Columbus, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a report of a traffic crash near the intersection of North Countyline and Elm streets.

citations

Thursday:

• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at a Perry Street location.

• Officer issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead following a report of a non-injury crash near the intersection of North Countyline and West North streets.

vandalism

Thursday:

• An Oaklawn Avenue caller reported someone broke into his vehicle. Officer advised nothing was taken out of the vehicle.

• An Oaklawn Avenue caller reported her vehicle was broken into but nothing of value was taken.

• A Northview Drive caller reported his wife’s vehicle was broken into the night before but nothing of significant value was taken.

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• Complainant reported his bicycle was stolen from a North Countyline Street restaurant a month ago.

• Complainant reported the front door of one of his properties on Taft Boulevard is open. Officer advised it is a vacant home and previous tenants gave authorization for a maintenance person to winterize the home.

• A South Wood Street caller reported his teenage daughter was being unruly.

• A West Lytle Street caller advised of a tenant at the location arguing with him over money; requested an officer. Officer advised it was an argument over property that was said to have been left at the location; there was no information to indicate it was true.

• Complainant requested a welfare check on her son at a North Vine Street location, advised she had not heard from him in a few days. Officer advised he made contact with the son, who advised he would make contact with his mother before going to work.

• A South Main Street caller requested to speak to an officer regarding telephone harassment. Officer advised he spoke to the subject in person and warned him not to contact the complainant.

• Caller reported a family that appeared to be stranded in their minivan near West Jones Road and North Main Street. Officer advised subjects would be on their way; the vehicle was overheating.

• Complainant reported two male subjects placed what looked like a box under a tree near her East Jackson Street property and were “acting suspicious.” Officer advised he checked the area and was unable to locate.

• Firelands advised of a female subject at a South Wood Street location who they were advised was homicidal and suicidal. Officer advised the subject was transported to the hospital where she would be staying voluntarily.

Wednesday:

• A North Countyline Street caller reported receiving prank calls for the past two hours. Officer advised he would follow up with phone information.

• Caller requested an officer for a vehicle unlock at a Woodward Avenue location. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Thursday:

• HR coordinator at a North Township Road 64 business requested a welfare check on their employees. Deputy advised one subject stated he did not have any intention to self harm.

