Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Wednesday:

• Caller reported their vehicle was rear-ended at the 100 block of East Lytle Street at 7:58 a.m., advised the striking vehicle left the scene.

thefts

Wednesday:

• A Francis Avenue caller requested an officer as a subject took her phone and refused to return it.

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Officer advised he reported a stolen vehicle owner showed up and was directed to the location of the vehicle; the vehicle was recovered near East Sixth and South Main streets, and released to the registered owner.

• Complainant requested an officer check the area as he has been kept awake and felt someone may be near his neighbor’s North Poplar Street residence. Officer advised he drove around the neighborhood and nothing appeared to be messed with.

Tuesday:

• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer for a male who was being disruptive.

• A Columbus Avenue caller reported a vehicle at the end of her driveway that needed jumped. Officer advised the subject was not in the area.

• Complainant came on station and requested an officer about a male threatening her.

• Caller reported an abandoned bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 23 and East Lytle Street. Officer advised he retrieved the bike.

• The city safety service director requested an officer at a South Main Street location.

• Complainant came on station in regards to a welfare check on a female juvenile.

• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about an issue with a male. Officer advised he left a message with the subject accused of harassment.

fire runs

Wednesday:

• Squad requested to the 400 block of Park Avenue at 3:51 a.m. for a lift assist.

Seneca County

miscellaneous

Wednesday:

• Findlay Police Department requested a deputy make contact with a subject at a North Township Road 63 location. Deputy advised a message was left with her brother.

Tuesday:

• A West Ash Street caller reported receiving threats from a subject.

• A State Street caller reported an unknown man knocking on the back door. Deputy advised the subject was there to pick up his stepson; the caller didn’t recognize him because he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

