Public Record

Posted On Thu. Jan 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Fostoria
accidents
Wednesday:
• Caller reported their vehicle was rear-ended at the 100 block of East Lytle Street at 7:58 a.m., advised the striking vehicle left the scene.
thefts
Wednesday:
• A Francis Avenue caller requested an officer as a subject took her phone and refused to return it.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Officer advised he reported a stolen vehicle owner showed up and was directed to the location of the vehicle; the vehicle was recovered near East Sixth and South Main streets, and released to the registered owner.
• Complainant requested an officer check the area as he has been kept awake and felt someone may be near his neighbor’s North Poplar Street residence. Officer advised he drove around the neighborhood and nothing appeared to be messed with.
Tuesday:
• A Columbus Avenue caller requested an officer for a male who was being disruptive.
• A Columbus Avenue caller reported a vehicle at the end of her driveway that needed jumped. Officer advised the subject was not in the area.
• Complainant came on station and requested an officer about a male threatening her.
• Caller reported an abandoned bicycle near the intersection of U.S. 23 and East Lytle Street. Officer advised he retrieved the bike.
• The city safety service director requested an officer at a South Main Street location.
• Complainant came on station in regards to a welfare check on a female juvenile.
• Complainant came on station and requested to speak to an officer about an issue with a male. Officer advised he left a message with the subject accused of harassment.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• Squad requested to the 400 block of Park Avenue at 3:51 a.m. for a lift assist.
Seneca County
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Findlay Police Department requested a deputy make contact with a subject at a North Township Road 63 location. Deputy advised a message was left with her brother.
Tuesday:
• A West Ash Street caller reported receiving threats from a subject.
• A State Street caller reported an unknown man knocking on the back door. Deputy advised the subject was there to pick up his stepson; the caller didn’t recognize him because he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Pro football: Hyde, Bills all business heading into playoffs

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR While Buffalo Bills fans remain giddy over their team reaching the playoffs after a 17-year drought, it’s a
Posted On 03 Jan 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Tuesday’s Results Northern Buckeye Conference Elmwood 70, Woodmore 46 Genoa 54, Fostoria Senior 48 Lake 65, Eastwood
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
Off

Prep basketball: Shank paces Elmwood girls past Woodmore

ELMORE — Elmwood overcame an early nine-point deficit and got a game-high 22 points from Zoe Shank to defeat Woodmore 70-46 on Tuesday
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company