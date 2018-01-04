Police continue search for missing man

Police are asking for the community’s help in their search for a missing Fostoria man.

Quinncy B. Pullom, 38, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt in the area of Maple and Jackson streets on Dec. 22. Family reported him missing Dec. 27.

As of Wednesday, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said his department is continuing its investigation, following through with “any and all” leads.

“We are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Fostoria police or any law enforcement agency,” Loreno said in a news release.

Pullom is described as a light-skinned black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. He is also legally blind and does not drive.

In the days since Pullom was reported missing, his information has been entered into the Ohio Law Enforcement database, which is available to any local, county, state or federal agency throughout the country.

He has also been listed on the missing persons section of the Ohio Attorney General’s website, which can be found at: http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Files/Law-Enforcement/Investigator/Ohio-Missing-Persons/Cold-Case-Missing-Adults/Pullom.

Loreno said he is asking everyone to search their own properties to see if any outbuildings have been disturbed or if anyone has been spending time at vacant structures in town.

Anyone with information about Pullom’s disappearance can contact Fostoria Police Division at 419-435-8573.

