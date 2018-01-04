GFCF awards $133,500 in second half of 2017

Posted On Thu. Jan 4th, 2018
Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants totaling $133,500 to several area organizations in the second half of 2017.
Vision 2020 (Fostoria Area Visitor’s Bureau)
The visitors bureau was awarded $25,000 to use in 2018 toward downtown beautification projects.
The award came from five component funds: The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation Fund, The Richard and Ann Carter Fund, The Miller Family Donor Advised Fund, The Mennel Milling Company Charitable Foundation Fund and The Ronald and Evelyn Burns Family Donor Advised Fund.
Fostoria Community Improvement Corporation
The GFCF continued its support of the CIC’s Downtown Façade Enhancement Program with a $15,000 grant award from The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation Fund. The CIC offers a program for the purpose of revitalizing the exterior facades of downtown Fostoria properties. They offer up to a 50 percent reimbursement of expenses directly related to qualifying exterior building improvements to downtown commercial properties, with up to a maximum match of $3,000.
Fostoria Ohio Glass Association
Awards totaling $3,500 from The Robert and Betty Watson Fund, The Ashland Farms Fund, The Richard and Ann Carter Fund and The Leroy T. Kelbley Fund will be used toward the installation of a new storm pipe and catch basin at the Glass Heritage Gallery.
Fostoria Area Historical Society
The $3,000 grant award from The Leroy T. Kelbley Fund will be used toward the purchase of new windows for the third floor of The History Corner on North and Main Streets.
Good Shepherd Home
A $2,000 grant from the Miller Family Donor Advised Fund will be used to expand GSH’s “Color Me Happy-Art” and “Men’s Workshop” programming.
The GFCF recently started a new Fostoria Learning Center Fund with a $15,000 opening gift from the Greater Fostoria Community Involvement Fund and a $20,000 grant from the Miller Family Donor Advised Fund.
Additionally, a $50,000 private grant award was given to a Fostoria organization to round out GFCF’s grant distributions in 2017.
The next grant application deadline is Feb. 28 for consideration in the spring 2018 award distribution cycle.
To qualify for a grant award from the GFCF, the applicant must be a non-profit organization in Fostoria or the surrounding townships. Additionally, the organization must be designated as tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Service Code.
GFCF grants support a variety of programs in the fields of: education, social services, health, humanities, arts, culture, economic development, and civic affairs.
Notifications of grant application status are expected to take place by May with grant award distribution in June. The fall application deadline is Aug. 31 with notifications of awards expected to be made in December 2018 with distribution by January 2019.
The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation is particularly interested in providing seed money for new programs designed to meet emerging needs or to expand existing successful programs. Requests that garner long-term and/or tangible results in the community are given priority.
The GFCF grant guidelines and application is available for download from: http://www.fostoriafoundation.com/GrantApplication.pdf.
Applications mail be mailed to GFCF, PO Box 684, Fostoria, emailed to mail to: director@fostoriafoundation.com or dropped off at the GFCF office, which is located within the Fostoria Chamber of Commerce/FEDC Office at 121 N. Main St.
This most recent grant award cycle brings the total distribution of GFCF grants awarded to over $2,101,474 since the Foundation’s inception in 1998. The Foundation has supported nearly 50 non-profit agencies and organizations in Fostoria and the surrounding area. For more information on GFCF, see www.fostoriacommunityfoundation.com.

