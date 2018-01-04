Findlay man dies from injuries suffered in assault

Posted On Thu. Jan 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

By J. STEVEN DILLON
FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

One of two brothers assaulted outside a Findlay bar last month has died as an apparent result of his injuries.
Findlay police said Gregory Hammer, 53, of Findlay, died Sunday at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, but reports have not been released.
Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring on Wednesday said no arrests have been made, but a “person of interest” has been identified and police are looking to speak with that individual.
Ring said the case remains under investigation, but could be presented to a Hancock County grand jury in coming weeks. The next grand jury is scheduled Jan. 16.
Police were called to the parking lot of the Walnut Saloon, 335 Walnut St., at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 16 on a report of two men being assaulted.
Officers found Gregory Hammer unconscious on the ground suffering from head injuries, and located Gregory’s brother, Darryl Hammer, 47, also of Findlay, in the same lot with injuries to his face.
Darryl Hammer told police that he and his brother were assaulted in the parking lot by multiple males, who fled before officers arrived.
The brothers were both taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Gregory was later transferred to St. Vincent Medical Center by helicopter, while Darryl was treated at Blanchard Valley and released.
Police have not established the motive for the assaults.
Any witnesses with information are being encouraged to contact Findlay police at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477. Crime Stopper callers may remain anonymous.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Woman pleads not guilty in death of son, 5, buried in Cleveland backyard 

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Sean Ryan QB Coach to interview w/Browns

Browns seeking O-coordinator talent, Texans QB coach to interview

Posted On02 Jan 2018
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett

Departing players will change the face of Buckeyes Football

Posted On27 Dec 2017
Kizer looks for 1st WIN

Winless Browns march against Bears, 0-16 parade looms

Posted On22 Dec 2017
LeBron James passes and assists

Thomas dresses, Cavs down Bulls for 12th straight home win

Posted On22 Dec 2017

Local Sports

Off

Pro football: Hyde, Bills all business heading into playoffs

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR While Buffalo Bills fans remain giddy over their team reaching the playoffs after a 17-year drought, it’s a
Posted On 03 Jan 2018
Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL Tuesday’s Results Northern Buckeye Conference Elmwood 70, Woodmore 46 Genoa 54, Fostoria Senior 48 Lake 65, Eastwood
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
Off

Prep basketball: Shank paces Elmwood girls past Woodmore

ELMORE — Elmwood overcame an early nine-point deficit and got a game-high 22 points from Zoe Shank to defeat Woodmore 70-46 on Tuesday
Posted On 02 Jan 2018
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company