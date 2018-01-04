Findlay man dies from injuries suffered in assault

By J. STEVEN DILLON

One of two brothers assaulted outside a Findlay bar last month has died as an apparent result of his injuries.

Findlay police said Gregory Hammer, 53, of Findlay, died Sunday at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, but reports have not been released.

Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring on Wednesday said no arrests have been made, but a “person of interest” has been identified and police are looking to speak with that individual.

Ring said the case remains under investigation, but could be presented to a Hancock County grand jury in coming weeks. The next grand jury is scheduled Jan. 16.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Walnut Saloon, 335 Walnut St., at 2:38 a.m. Dec. 16 on a report of two men being assaulted.

Officers found Gregory Hammer unconscious on the ground suffering from head injuries, and located Gregory’s brother, Darryl Hammer, 47, also of Findlay, in the same lot with injuries to his face.

Darryl Hammer told police that he and his brother were assaulted in the parking lot by multiple males, who fled before officers arrived.

The brothers were both taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Gregory was later transferred to St. Vincent Medical Center by helicopter, while Darryl was treated at Blanchard Valley and released.

Police have not established the motive for the assaults.

Any witnesses with information are being encouraged to contact Findlay police at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477. Crime Stopper callers may remain anonymous.

