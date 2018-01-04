Coldest weather yet takes hold

RT STAFF REPORTS

Some of the coldest weather in years is expected throughout the area today, Friday and Saturday with highs in the single digits, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. today to noon Saturday. Very cold wind chills are expected and can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Expect wind chills values today will range from 10 below to 15 below zero. Colder wind chill values of 15 below to 24 below zero are expected tonight and Friday night. Wind chills are not expected to rise above zero through the duration of the advisory. A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

The deep-freezing temperatures have been closing and delaying schools throughout the area.

Several area schools closed Wednesday, including Fostoria City Schools, St. Wendelin and the School of Opportunity. Others, such as Hopewell-Loudon and New Riegel, operated on a two-hour delay.

As of Wednesday evening, two-hour delays were scheduled for Fostoria, St. Wendelin, Hopewell-Loudon, Lakota and the School of Opportunity.

Old Fort Schools also announced a two-hour delay for today and Friday because of the frigid temps.

“With the cold temperatures, I have a cut off of -10 wind chill,” said Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang. “If it reaches that, we are closed.”

Sprang said his biggest concern when deciding whether to issue a delay or closing is the number of students walking to school or waiting at the bus stop.

“Please make sure to wear a heavy coat, hats and gloves,” he said, adding the district has such items available to students who may be in need.

Fostoria issued a message to area parents via the Riley Elementary School Facebook page, informing them the district has hats, gloves, socks and coats available for students who may need them this winter.

In addition, the Old Fort District sent a similar message offering to students gloves, hats and coats that have been donated to Old Fort High School and Old Fort Elementary in Bettsville.

The deep freeze isn’t going to last forever, however. Temperatures are forecast to return to the high 20s by Sunday, bringing with it snow.

Forecasters are keeping a watch on the potential winter storm likely to impact the area on Sunday and Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation is possible, bringing with it the possibility of a mix with sleet or ice pellets Sunday night and into Monday.

