Public Record

Fostoria

arrests

Tuesday:

• Austin Devon Banks, 350 E. Fremont St., 18, was brought down from court on a commitment.

thefts

Tuesday:

• An East Lytle Street employee reported a drive off of $32.75. Officer was checking video surveillance.

• A South Main Street caller reported someone entered her vehicle and several small items were stolen.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Subject came on station to report she was being harassed and threatened.

• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on Oaklawn Avenue.

• Caller reported he received a message that the burglar alarm at his Betty Lane residence was going off; requested officers. Officer noted everything appeared to be secure.

• Caller reported a disabled vehicle was in the intersection of Elm and North Countyline streets blocking traffic. Vehicle was towed.

• Findlay Police Department requested an officer make contact with a subject at an East Tiffin Street address and tell them to call the Findlay department. Officer noted no one would answer the door.

• Complainant stated her teenage daughter was babysitting her infant while she was away at work and the baby’s father showed up and wouldn’t leave. Officer spoke to the male who claimed he lived there and had left to visit relatives over the weekend; both parties were advised of options.

• Findlay Police Department reported they received information regarding a female who threatened to harm herself and her friends stated they had not been able to contact her; requested officers check a West Jackson Street location for her. Officer was unable to make contact; however, a subject called and stated she was OK.

• Complainant stated she was dog sitting for a friend on Oaklawn Avenue when the dog killed a rabbit and brought it into the residence and became aggressive. Officer separated the rabbit from the dog and the dog was friendly again.

Monday:

• Complainant reported two males were fighting inside her South Poplar Street residence.

• An East Tiffin Street caller requested an officer as a male was at the residence and would not allow her to retrieve her personal belongings. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a male at a Taft Boulevard residence.

• Subject came on station requesting an officer in regard to the custody of their child.

fire runs

Monday:

• EMS was requested to the 500 block of Van Buren Street at 7:36 p.m.

Seneca County

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported an accident in the 1200 block of South Union Street at 3:49 p.m.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Caller requested a deputy as someone parked a vehicle in front of his garage and went into the house next door. Upon call back, complainant found out who it belonged to.

• A North Perry Street employee in New Riegel reported a subject came into the cafe with a gift certificate for another restaurant; noted the subject was supposed to come back and pay but hasn’t showed up.

