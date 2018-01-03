Homeowner serves city with injunction

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

The owner of a condemned home on West Fremont Street served city officials with an injunction Tuesday to stop the blighted property from being razed.

Anne M. Barger, of Upper Sandusky, filed a petition with the Hancock County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday requesting the court prohibit the city of Fostoria from leveling a run-down home she owns at 515 W. Fremont St.

The property is one of several vacant homes in Fostoria slated for demolition through the Seneca County Land Bank program. Seneca County founded the land bank in November 2015 as a tool to return blighted properties to productive use, increase property values and transform neighborhoods throughout the area.

The complaint accuses city officials of failing to follow due process, violating Barger’s rights as a property owner by not doing their due diligence to inform her the home was to be torn down.

However, Safety Service Director Deb Hellman and Law Director Tim Hoover presented the Review Times with multiple letters — dating as far back as 2015 — notifying Barger of plans to demolish the home.

“This petition is without merit,” said Hoover, who added Barger lost a civil case against the city in May 2016 after a one-day trial in Judge Reginald Routson’s courtroom. “She had her day in court, she had her right to appeal. She didn’t take the stand, she didn’t file an appeal.”

Barger personally served copies of the complaint to Hoover and Hellman shortly before Tuesday’s Fostoria City Council meeting. The Review Times was also provided with a copy.

On July 17, 2015, Fostoria Police Division, Fostoria Fire Division, the Fostoria Zoning Department and the Seneca County General Health District executed an administrative search warrant at the residence for a bevy of code violations.

At the time, neighbors Justin and Heather Powell said they contacted the city more than one hundred times regarding the structural integrity of the residence.

Photographs taken by the city in 2015 show collapsed ceilings, cluttered rooms, a wet interior infested with mold, and other prominent hazards.

During the July 2015 search warrant, Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno said he observed several “life safety hazards,” including bricks falling off the home’s chimney and into the Powells’ yard — where the family’s children play.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, a blighted building is defined as “… dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe, or vermin infested and that because of its condition has been designated by an agency that is responsible for the enforcement of housing, building, or fire codes as unfit for human habitation or use.”

While there was no official business to attend to Tuesday night, the law director swore in three members of council who won re-election to their respective seats in November. Council President Steve Kauffman, 1st Ward Representative Paula Dillon and 4th Ward Councilman Tom Lake all officially began their next term.

During her report to council, Hellman said she plans to meet with representatives of Amplex Internet on Jan. 12 to review a proposed lease agreement allowing the company to install wireless access points atop the city’s two water towers.

Hellman also said there are roughly 100 delinquent tax accounts filed with Regional Income Tax Agency that need attention, and the company expects those numbers to grow. RITA was hired May 17, 2016 to collect back taxes owed to the city.

During Tuesday night’s meeting of Fostoria Finance Committee, City Auditor Steve Garner said overall payroll for Fostoria’s police and fire departments are both down in 2017 compared to the year before — despite a small increase in police overtime numbers.

Through Dec. 21, Fostoria Police Division accrued a total of $272,279.54 in overtime while Fostoria Fire Division amassed $142,142.04. The remaining 10 days of December will be factored into the first payroll report of 2018.

In other business, the city will host a work session with the State Auditor’s Office at 6 p.m. next Tuesday regarding the 2018 budget and the updated financial recovery plan.

The next slate of city meetings will take place at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 16 with Fostoria Finance Committee, followed immediately by Fostoria City Council at 6 p.m.

Both meetings are open to the public and will take place in council chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

