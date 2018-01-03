Frigid temps freeze firefighting efforts

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

As frigid temperatures grip the area, community members may be seeking alternate and additional sources of heat.

But the freezing cold doesn’t lessen the risk of house fires, and officials say it doesn’t help them fight those fires.

“Fighting fires involves water and when you’re dealing with these kinds of temperatures, you can freeze up pretty quickly,” Fostoria Fire Department interim fire Chief Brian Herbert said. “It takes a large toll on the guys.”

Herbert said his men try to remember to carry extra gloves and hoods to swap out if they do get soaked and frozen. They also keep the engines and squads on scene running so crews can “rehab” in them, provided there is enough manpower to rotate between fighting the fire and warming up.

In addition to the effects on those fighting the fires, the chilling temperatures can impact firefighting equipment.

Herbert said the initial cause for delay may be a frozen fire hydrant.

“If there’s water in it from being used prior or someone used it and didn’t tell us and we didn’t pump it out, that water can freeze and make (the hydrant) unusable,” he said, noting the water department would then be contacted to thaw the hydrant and the department would find another water source to extinguish the fire.

After water begins flowing through the hoses, it must continue to flow or the hoses may freeze because as water sits in the hose, it begins to freeze.

Such an incident occurred Monday evening at a house fire on Stearns Road. According to West Millgrove Fire Chief Jeff Drake, hoses and valves were freezing up as the temperatures fell below zero.

“We had to take them back to the station to get them warmed up and thawed but it doesn’t take long,” he said, noting more equipment and assistance from other departments helps. “You do the best you can while keeping your crews safe.”

Firefighters from West Millgrove, Fostoria, Risingsun, Bloomdale and Bradner were on hand at 4588 Stearns Road where the fire had erupted.

The blaze was reported at 5:45 p.m. and was out by 9 p.m., however, crews were on scene until around midnight completing overhaul and checking for hot spots. Drake said the fire originated on the back porch but the cause of the blaze is ruled undetermined.

This is the most recent of a handful of fires that have occurred since an arctic blast has blown through the area.

The first occurred Dec. 27 when Fostoria Fire Department was called to a fire in the basement of 110 E. Eagle St. Two adults and four children were inside the home at the time, but the family escaped without injuries.

Another fire broke out Dec. 28 in Bradner. Seven crews from throughout Sandusky and Wood counties battled the blaze around 5 a.m. on County Road 26 just south of U.S. 6. Two people and a dog were inside the home at the time but were able to safely escape. The fire was believed to have originated in the garage, where boxes full of items were stored.

Crews with Bascom Joint Fire District, Kansas Volunteer Fire Department and Tiffin Fire & Rescue Division were called to 2493 N. CR 11 on Dec. 29, where the blaze began in the garage and quickly spread to the home. A male resident and two dogs escaped the home without injury, but a family cat perished in the blaze.

Officials stated the fire emanated from several electrical appliances in the garage being used to keep the puppies warm.

“This is usually a busy fire season with fireplaces, furnaces and portable heaters being used,” Herbert said. “As the temperatures decrease, the use of these heating sources increases and so does the risk of a fire.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment was involved in an estimated 56,000 — about 16 percent — of reported U.S. home structure fires between 2009 and 2013. Space heaters accounted for 40 percent.

When using a space heater, Herbert said to ensure first it is UL (Underwriters Laboratories) approved and then to be sure to keep them away from combustibles such as curtains or out from underneath tables or couches.

Additionally, they should not be plugged into an extension cord, rather, it should be in a direct outlet.

Another tip he suggested is to not overload circuits.

Likewise, fireplaces should be properly vented and furnaces should be checked by a qualified technician every year, according to Herbert.

NFPA reported the leading factor contributing to home heating fires — at 30 percent — was failure to clean heating equipment such as chimneys.

The use of furnaces and extra heat sources may increase over the next couple days as temperatures continue to dip. The deep freeze will linger into this week as forecasters call for below-zero temperatures to continue.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through noon today. According to the National Weather Service, “very cold wind chills” are expected to range from 10-20 degrees below zero.

“A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills,” the weather outlook states. “Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.”

A slight chance of snow showers develops after 4 p.m. today with little or no snow accumulation expected. Wind chill values will be as low as minus 10 degrees overnight.

Thursday will see a high of 8 degrees and a low of minus 6 degrees while Friday’s and Saturday’s forecasts predicts a high of 4 degrees and 8 degrees and a low of minus 10 degrees and 2 degrees, respectively.

Sunday’s temperature will jump to a high near 27 degrees with a chance of precipitation and a low of 24 degrees.

The best advice Herbert said he can give as temperatures drop is to remind citizens to have working smoke detectors in the home. Smoke detectors should be tested at least once a month and the batteries should be replaced every six months.

The Fostoria Fire Department offers free smoke detectors to citizens who can’t afford to buy them. In addition, personnel can install the devices for community members who are unable to do so on their own.

“Make sure you have working smoke detectors,” Herbert said. “Do everything you can to heat your house safely but be sure you have those smoke detectors in case something happens.”

For more information on fire safety or the free smoke detectors, call the fire station at 419-435-3206.

Comments

comments