Fostoria’s 2017 year in review

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second of a two-part series looking back on 2017 in the Fostoria area.

June

June 4: St. Wendelin Catholic School graduates its final class of seniors, ending a 96-year history as a local high school.

June 5: Three of Fostoria Police Division’s dispatchers speak out against the city’s plan to eliminate their jobs and switch to a countywide 911 center.

June 8: Former FBI Director James Comey says President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign; annual St. Wendelin Festival begins.

June 9: Twenty-seven area youngsters graduate from Safety Town.

June 14: A Fostoria man is shot near a South Poplar Street location; Hi Scores Barcade & Grill, 224 N. Main St., opens in downtown Fostoria.

June 15: Jerel M. Rhoades and Tanya L. Brown, both of Fostoria, are arrested in connection to the shooting of Durwin Perkins on South Poplar Street; Cristian M. Brown, of Pittsburgh, is indicted by the Seneca County Grand Jury on a special felony charge of murder for allegedly stabbing 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring at the Fostoria Townhouses in January.

June 16: Chester Pettaway Jr., of Fostoria, is sentenced to 11 years in prison on multiple drug charges; Magistrate Ken Clason of Seneca County Common Pleas Court set bond at $1M for the teen charged with the January murder of 18-year-old D’Andre Gehring at the Fostoria Townhouses.

June 20: Fostoria City Schools Board of Education reorganizes the district’s administrative team, naming former Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School Principal Tera Matz the district curriculum director.

June 22: Fostoria Police Officer Cory Brian is accidentally exposed to the highly potent, deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl during a traffic stop near the intersection of West Lytle and South Main streets. Logan T. Parrish, of Findlay, is arrested during the stop and charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

June 23: Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp sets a $250,000 bond for Logan T. Parrish, of Findlay, who police say is responsible for a Fostoria officer’s exposure to fentanyl.

June 27: A Fostoria homeless project receives approval by the Seneca County Commissioners for Community Development Block Grant funding; St. Wendelin Catholic School hires Teresa Kitchen as the new principal.

June 28: Jerel M. Rhoades, of Fostoria, is indicted by a Seneca County grand jury in connection to a June 14 shooting on South Poplar Street.

June 29: Holly M. England, a former secretary in Tiffin Police Department’s criminal division, is charged with theft in office, a third-degree felony.

July

July 6: After 25 years of serving the Fostoria community, Steinacker ACE Hardware, 1656 N. Countyline St., announces it will permanently close its doors.

July 11: Mayor Eric Keckler announces Rensko Holdings LLC, of Westville, will push back the start date on the construction of Fostoria’s Tim Hortons restaurant due to unforeseen construction costs.

July 12: At-large Councilman Mathew Davoli announces plans to resign from his post.

July 15: The Fostoria Guitar Fest and Craft Beer Showcase takes place at Cowboys and Angels.

July 16: The city of Fostoria cancels Fostoria Summerfest for 2017.

July 19: The Greater Fostoria Community Foundation distributes nearly $2 million in grants to six organizations, including the Fostoria Learning Center and the Geary Family YMCA.

July 20: Travis L. Dauterman pleads guilty to felonious assault, two counts of abduction and one count of domestic violence for savagely beating his girlfriend at his North Union Street home in March.

July 24: The Hoening family expands the family business and opens Hoening & Son Funeral Home at 133 W. Tiffin St.

July 25: Nelson J. Cousin is fired as an assistant track and cross country coach at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School amid allegations he encouraged female students to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves.

July 27: Logan T. Parrish, the man responsible for Fostoria Police Officer Cory Brian’s accidental exposure to fentanyl in June is charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

July 29: Bettsville Councilman Stan Poe is arrested on a charge of public indecency.

August

Aug. 1: Mayor Eric Keckler names U.S. Army veteran Debra L. Hellman the city’s new safety service director; Greg Cassidy, 710 College Ave., replaces Mathew Davoli as at-large representative on Fostoria City Council.

Aug. 7: Bettsville Councilman Stan Poe pleads not guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of public indecency.

Aug. 8: Fostoria City Schools Board of Education approves the early site package for the first phase of construction of the district’s new building project.

Aug. 21: Americans coast-to-coast experience a solar eclipse.

Aug. 22: The Fostoria Learning Center opens its doors, kicking off the fall semester of classes.

Aug. 24: The wife of a Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Angela M. Best, admits to committing 12 burglaries over the course of three years.

Aug. 25: Fostoria Economic Development Corporation receives a $5,000 grant from AEP Ohio to promote manufacturing jobs in the area.

Aug. 28: The body of a 30-year-old woman is found on Vine Street.

Aug. 30: Crews with Fostoria Fire Division, Seneca County Water Rescue and the Sandusky County Dive Team spend hours searching for a vehicle a fisherman found at the bottom of reservoir 5 on Aug. 25.

September

Sept. 4: Thibodeau family purchases Seneca Lanes, 1090 U.S. 23.

Sept. 5: The city of Fostoria is awarded the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant for an unprecedented third time; Mayor Eric Keckler announces his administration is preparing to narrow the field of candidates hoping to become the next chief of Fostoria Fire Division; Holly England, the former Tiffin Police Department secretary charged with theft in office, is arraigned in Seneca County Common Pleas Court on charges of theft in office and tampering with evidence.

Sept. 8: Fostoria City Schools announces the district is collecting items and funds toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Sept. 11: Dozens of community members gather to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 curing the city’s 9/11 Remembrance Memorial Ceremony at the Fostoria Fire Station.

Sept. 12: Travis L. Dauterman, the Fostoria man charged with savagely beating his girlfriend inside his North Union Street home in March, is sentenced to seven years in prison.

Sept. 14: Logan T. Parrish, of Findlay, is sentenced to one year in prison on a fourth-degree felony drug trafficking charge.

Sept. 15: Fostoria City Schools continues to see progress in 2016-17 district report card.

Sept. 20: Reineke Ford announces plans to mark its 50th anniversary.

Sept. 22: A Christmas for Every Child organizers jump-start the annual holiday toy drive, setting up donation boxes at Kmart and the Review Times office.

Sept. 24: The body of a Fostoria man was found hanging at Portage Park.

Sept. 25: The United Way of Fostoria celebrates 60 years in the community by announcing the kickoff of its 2017 campaign.

October

Oct. 1: Autolite announces plans to close its Fostoria plant.

Oct. 2: High-rise gunman Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, kills 59 people in Las Vegas.

Oct. 5: Financial Design Agency of Ohio announces plans to transform the former Pizza Hut on North Countyline Street into a new office for the business.

Oct. 8: After a five-year run, Fostoria Cash Mob announces it is disbanding; Fostoria’s police and firefighters announce a community open house for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

Oct. 9: A fiery, head-on crash on Ohio 12 kills 72-year-old Fostoria man Jimmie L. Yoder.

Oct. 13: Jerel M. Rhoades, of Fostoria, pleads guilty to shooting Durwin Perkins June 14 near 224 S. Poplar St.

Oct. 15: Five people, including a pair of young children, are injured in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on West Ohio 12.

Oct. 16: Two people, including a 6-week-old baby, die from injuries sustained in a head-on collision on West Ohio 12 on Oct. 15.

Oct. 18: Former state Sen. Cliff Hite admits to inappropriate behavior with a female state employee.

Oct. 20: Fostoria City School hires Christine Kempf as assistant treasurer.

Oct. 22: A 24-year-old Fostoria man is injured at his Walnut Street home when a juvenile fires an arrow that accidentally strikes the man.

Oct. 24: Nelson J. Cousin, a former Fostoria City Schools coach, is sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended for sending sexually explicit photos to female students and leaving his own children in deplorable living conditions.

Oct. 26: A family of five perishes in an early morning house fire at 10331 W. Ohio 18.

Oct. 27: The five victims who died in an Oct. 26 house fire on West Ohio 18 are identified as James Rainey, 45; Jodi Depinet-Rainey, 41; Austin Rainey, 19; Cody Rainey, 15; and Jessica Rainey, 7.

Oct. 29: Fostoria celebrates the spookiest day of the year by hosting the city’s annual Halloween parade downtown.

Oct. 30: The State Fire Marshal’s Office rules the fire that killed the Rainey family in their West Ohio 18 home on Oct. 26 undetermined, citing the possibility both electrical and heating issues played a role in the blaze; community leaders join together to form a grassroots group dedicated to educating the community on the dangers of the heroin epidemic, called H.O.P.E. in Fostoria.

November

Nov. 1: H.O.P.E. in Fostoria (Heroin. Opioid. Prevention. Education.) hosts a kick-off event at the Fostoria Learning Center to educate the community about its mission as a local grassroots organization; during a two-hour voters forum, representatives with the city, as well as Fostoria’s safety forces, express concerns for the safety of the city if voters reject a proposed property tax levy.

Nov. 3: Packed inside the Hopewell-Loudon Chieftain gym in Bascom, the community comes together to honor the Rainey family, who tragically lost their lives Oct. 26 in a house fire.

Nov. 5: Dressed in tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle, Devin Kelley opens fire inside a church in a small south Texas community, killing 26 people and wounding 20 others in the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history.

Nov. 7: A highly debated 6-mill property tax levy narrowly passed with 51 percent of the vote in the general election, securing a future for Fostoria’s safety forces; Seneca County voters approve two countywide levies, including a 10-year, 0.7-mill levy for the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties; Fostoria City Council incumbents Paula Dillon (Ward 1) and Tom Lake (Ward 4) retain their seats.

Nov. 9: The United Way of Fostoria announces it has reached three quarters of its $195,000 goal.

Nov. 11: The city of Fostoria hosts its annual observance of Veterans Day at Fountain and St. Wendelin cemeteries.

Nov. 13: Zoning Inspector Sandy Coleman and City Engineer Dan Thornton are fired by Mayor Eric Keckler as part of what the administration is calling a reorganization of offices.

Nov. 15: Jerel M. Rhoades, of Fostoria, is sentenced to 15 months on a charge of aggravated assault for shooting Durwin Perkins near 224 S. Poplar St. in June.

Nov. 17: Dennis Rosier, 63, of New Riegel, dies after crashing his vehicle into several parked vehicles just outside Tiffin; for the second year in a row, Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School is recognized for good grades on its state report card with the Momentum Award.

Nov. 22: Bettsville Councilman Stan Poe is found guilty of public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Nov. 24: Diane Lind is named 2017 Fostoria Snow Queen; to the surprise of city officials, a real estate sign appears at the construction site of what is supposed to be Fostoria’s Tim Hortons restaurant.

December

Dec. 2: Fostoria Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday season as approximately 1,000 people gather downtown.

Dec. 4: Treves, a maker of noise-reducing parts for cars, wins a state tax credit to create 91 jobs in Fostoria. The company will move into the 40,000-square-foot spec building at Fostoria Industrial Park.

Dec. 5: ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital announces a partnership with the West Ohio Food Bank to help feed area families in need.

Dec. 6: American Heritage Realty, Inc. announces the celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Dec. 7: NOX US announces plans to hire 50 more workers within the next year as part of a multimillion-dollar expansion at its Fostoria plant.

Dec. 9: A fire destroys a Maple Street home, displacing its residents.

Dec. 10: A Fostoria woman is killed in a house fire at 295 Boston Ave.

Dec. 13: POET Biorefining announces plans to provide Christmas presents to 25 Fostoria City Schools students through its Angel Project program.

Dec. 14: Around 500 area children will receive Christmas presents this year through the A Christmas for Every Child program; more than a dozen hopefuls express interest in filling three vacant police officer positions on the Fostoria Police Division roster; Jake Baker, 21, is sworn in as the newest firefighter/paramedic for Fostoria Fire Division.

Dec. 19: Dan Stahl, who served Seneca County for more than 30 years, resigns from his position as the county Emergency Management Agency director; the city announces eight blighted homes within Fostoria will be demolished through the Seneca County Land Bank program; Fostoria City Council revokes a tax break for a developer that backed out of building a Tim Hortons in town.

Dec. 21: NOX US faces more than $500,000 in penalties for safety violations the U.S. Department of Labor says contributed to two employee injuries earlier in the year.

Dec. 29: Second Wind Music Center announces it will donate various music-related items to area school band programs through a giving tree set up in the shop.

