Family, pet escape Stearns Road house fire

Posted On Wed. Jan 3rd, 2018
No one was injured in a house fire on Stearns Road Monday evening.
According to West Millgrove Fire Chief Jeff Drake, two adults, one child and a dog were able to make it out of 4588 Stearns Road safely when a fire erupted on the back side of the residence.
When crews arrived on scene, Drake said they found “big flames shooting out of the back of the house.” Crews were able to contain the fire to the back of the house for a loss estimated at $30,000-$40,000.
Firefighters from Fostoria, Risingsun, Bloomdale and Bradner assisted at the scene.
The blaze was reported at 5:45 p.m. and the fire was out by 9 p.m., however, crews were on scene until around midnight completing overhaul and checking for hot spots.
The cold temperatures created a problem for the crews as they and their equipment began to freeze. Drake said the equipment was taken back to the station to warm up and thaw; however, other equipment was brought out to the scene and equipment from other departments helped crews continue to attack the blaze.
The fire originated on the back porch, according to Drake, but the cause is ruled undetermined.
No further information was available at press time.

