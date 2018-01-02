Public Record

Fostoria

ACCIDENTS

Sunday

• Employee of a West High Street business reported a blue truck in the parking lot was hit.

Friday

• Caller reported a private property crash in the 100 block of West High Street at 3:30 p.m.

ARRESTS

Sunday

• An unidentified person was arrested for domestic violence following a report of people fighting in the yard of a West Center Street location.

Saturday

• David Arthur Hutchins, 47, of Fostoria, was arrested for domestic violence.

THEFTS

Sunday

• An East Lytle Street caller reported a possible theft at the location.

• Complainant came on station and reported someone broke into his vehicles and stole his registration, insurance information and tools from the trunk.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported his vehicle was gone through; the vehicle was unlocked.

• A West Jones Street caller reported his vehicle was broken into and ransacked, but nothing was taken.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported someone broke into his vehicle the night before; the vehicle was unlocked but nothing was taken.

• A West Jones Street caller reported all of their cars had been broken into; some change and a black sweater were taken.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported her vehicle was broken into and ransacked, but nothing was taken.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported two of her vehicles were broken into; both were locked but nothing taken.

• An East Eagle Street caller reported someone went through her car the night before; it was unlocked but nothing was taken.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported someone broke into her car overnight but nothing of value was taken.

Saturday

• Complainant reported someone used her credit card without authorization.

• A Woodward Avenue caller reported her daughter stole her medication.

Friday

• District manager for a North Countyline Street restaurant reported the store manager admitted to taking money. Officer advised the manager was given 30 days to pay back the money.

MISCELLANEOUS

Monday

• Complainant reported a male walking in the middle of the road on Columbus Avenue yelling and screaming. Officer advised he took the male to his residence and advised he would be arrested for public intoxication if he was seen back outside.

• A Lynn Street caller reported a large water main break between Culbertson and Jackson streets on Lynn Street. Officer advised he was contacting the water distribution department.

• Complainant reported two females fighting near the intersection of North Countyline and Elm streets. Officer advised the females have separated.

• Complainant reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Sandusky Street location which keeps coming and going. Officer advised he checked the area and sat at the location for a while and was unable to locate.

• Caller reported a loose dog in the area of South Poplar and East Fourth streets. Officer advised he made contact with the neighbor of the dog’s owner and the dog was returned to the owner.

Sunday

• A Woodward Avenue caller requested an officer retrieve objects at the location. Officer advised the female refused to answer the door.

• A Findlay Street caller reported a large bird in her uncle’s front yard and she was afraid to get out of her car. Officer advised there were two hawks or falcons trying to get an injured pigeon; the officer scared them away so the caller could get inside the home.

• Officer was out on location at a Jefferson Road location for a cat tied up in the yard with no food or water. Officer advised the cat goes outside to use the restroom; the owner brought the cat inside. Everything was okay.

• A Maple Street caller reported a disturbance between her sister and her sister’s boyfriend; the sister agreed to leave for the night, but the male advised he was going to throw her stuff out. Officer advised it was a verbal disagreement and the parties were separated voluntarily.

• A West North Street caller reported the downstairs tenant was breaking things and yelling threats upstairs. Officer advised he spoke to the complainant who was concerned for his safety. The officer didn’t hear any commotion from the downstairs apartment.

• Complainant reported an unwanted subject at a West Center Street location.

• Complainant reported cold dogs in the garage of a South Adams Street location. Officer advised there was a dog in the garage and he attempted to make contact with the home owner and got no answer; the dog did not appear to be in any distress.

• Complainant came on station and reported he was on the phone with his daughter and he could hear her boyfriend screaming at her that he was going to do physical harm to her. Officer advised damage to the back door of a Peeler Drive location; both parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

• Complainant reported an unwanted person at his Peeler Drive residence; he asked her to leave and she proceeded to kick in his door.

• A Cory Street caller requested an officer for a bat in the house. Officer advised he captured the bat and released it into the wild.

• An Ash Street caller reported a female and male causing a disturbance at the location. Officer advised there was no violence.

Saturday

• Employee from a rental business requested an officer attempt to contact an Arthur Avenue resident to retrieve property. Officer advised the employee it was a civil issue and he was not going to attempt contact.

• Caller reported metal in the roadway near the intersection of North Countyline and Kennard streets. Officer advised the object was removed from the roadway.

• A West Crocker Street caller reported her daughter was locked out of the house.

• Complainant requested a standby at a Perrysburg Road location while she gets property out of the residence.

• Officer was out at the Lynn Street residence of a subject who was reported missing. Officer advised there was no answer at the door and a light was on in the residence. The tracks around the residence did not appear to be fresh.

• Complainant requested he and his wife were having a dispute and the wife was throwing things at him at a McDougal Street location. Officer advised it was a verbal argument and neither party wished to leave the residence.

Friday

• A Vickie Lane caller requested a vehicle unlock. Officer advised assistance was rendered.

• Caller reported a subject was throwing trash and showing a gun out of a vehicle near North Countyline Street and West Jones Road.

• Emergency room requested an officer. Officer advised the patient refused to speak to him.

• A West Lytle Street caller reported he hadn’t heard from his girlfriend in a couple hours; requested a welfare check.

FIRE RUNS

Saturday

• EMS requested to the 600 block of Westhaven Drive at 9:53 p.m. for a subject having an epileptic seizure.

Seneca County

ACCIDENTS

Monday

• Caller reported a black vehicle in a ditch in the 10000 block of West Township Road 112 at 6:46 a.m.

ARRESTS

Saturday

• Paul Eric Lyons, 51, Fostoria, was arrested for disorderly conduct at a West Ohio 18 location after a caller reported an intoxicated male.

CITATIONS

Friday

• Deputy issued a citation for failure to control following a traffic crash reported in the 400 block of Union Street in Bettsville.

MISCELLANEOUS

Monday

• Caller reported a dispute between neighbors at a West Axline Street location. Deputy advised he spoke to both parties and got conflicting stories as to who started the incident.

Saturday

• Caller reported an argument involving individuals at a State Street location. Deputy advised all parties have left.

Friday

• Fostoria Police Division advised of a pursuit of a gold vehicle heading eastbound on Ohio 18. Deputy advised he was unable to locate.

