Five area fire departments battle home blaze

Posted On Tue. Jan 2nd, 2018
Five area fire departments were battling a house fire in the 4000 block of Stearns Road Monday evening.
Firefighters from Fostoria, West Millgrove, Risingsun, Bloomdale and Bradner were all on hand at 4588 Stearns Road where the fire had erupted.
The blaze was reported at 5:45 p.m. and Fostoria firefighters were requested an hour later.
The fire was out by 9 p.m. but Fostoria Fire Division remained at the scene to check for hot spots using thermal imaging.
Firefighters were still at the scene at press time Monday night and no further information was available.
According to the Wood County auditor’s website, the single-family property built in 1900 is owned by Toby Whitaker.

