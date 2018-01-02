City finances top headlines in 2017

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series looking back on 2017 throughout the Fostoria area.

From the inauguration of Donald Trump as America’s 45th president to the passage of a controversial tax increase aimed at getting Fostoria out of fiscal emergency, there is no denying 2017 was an eventful year.

The following is a month-by-month listing of the top news highlights of 2017:

January

Jan. 2: Bascom Joint Fire District Chief Mark DeVault tells the Review Times he is awaiting word from the State Fire Marshal’s Office on the cause of a Dec. 31 mobile home fire on West Axline Street.

Jan. 3: Two of four people charged in connection to a string of March 2016 arson fires are sentenced in Wood County Court of Common Pleas. Nicholas C. Hackworth is sentenced to an aggregate of four years in prison, and Santana M. Diliberto is ordered to serve three years of community control; Fostoria City Council grounds a trio of proposed changes to the city charter submitted by then-councilman Mathew Davoli.

Jan. 4: A state-appointed commission overseeing Fostoria’s fiscal health unanimously votes to reject a five-year recovery plan passed by Fostoria City Council in December.

Jan. 6: A 17-year-old male is arrested after spraying a Fostoria police officer with Chemical Mace during a traffic stop on North Countyline Street.

Jan. 7: A Fostoria woman is held at gunpoint as three men push their way into her South Cadwallader Street home.

Jan. 10: Five Fostoria Junior/Senior High School students are recognized for their commitment to the school during a Fostoria City Schools Board of Education meeting; Officials from all across Seneca County discuss the county-wide EMS system; William E. Fisher Jr., of Fostoria, is indicted on assault charges; Terrance R. Johnson, of Fostoria, is indicted on one count of trafficking cocaine, a third-degree felony; Courtney M. Aryee, of Fostoria, is charged with one count of cocaine possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Jan. 11: Bascom Joint Fire District announces a plan to place a 2.5-mill tax levy on the ballot for the May 2 primary election to replace a 1998 ballot measure.

Jan. 12: St. Wendelin announces Jon Hay will replace Matt Meyers as director of parish and school.

Jan. 16: Four local students read essays they wrote about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a ceremony inside the Municipal Building.

Jan. 17: Wayne native and longtime participant in the Wood County 4-H program Alexis Miller attends Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration; Fostoria City Council quells more changes to the city charter proposed by then-councilman Mathew Davoli.

Jan. 18: Fostoria City Councilman Jon Hay announces he will not seek reelection for his Ward 3 seat.

Jan. 19: The United Way of Fostoria expands its services with First Call for Help program for people facing difficult situations such as homelessness, drug addiction, domestic violence and financial troubles.

Jan. 20: The United Way of Fostoria announces its 2016 campaign is just 5-percent shy of its goal.

Jan. 22: A 10-year-old boy is taken into custody after taking a car for a joyride and crashing the vehicle on North Countyline Street.

Jan. 24: St. Wendelin Catholic School graduate Teresa Kitchen is hired as vice principal of her alma mater.

Jan. 25: Several suspects are arrested following the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Fostoria man at the Fostoria Townhouses.

Jan. 26: Arlando C. Crowe and Cristian Brown are charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old D’Andre L. Gehring; St. Wendelin suspends its football program “for the 2017 season and infinitely beyond”; The city of Fostoria receives a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Developmental Services Agency to clean up the former Clark gas station on North Countyline Street.

Jan. 28: Sir Lawrence Payne, of Fostoria, is arrested after leading Findlay police on a 40-mile pursuit through the city and into Seneca County.

Jan. 30: Noah Davoli, son of former Mayor John Davoli, submits a petition to run against Paula Dillon for her Ward 1 seat on Fostoria City Council. Ira Turner files his petition for candidacy to run against council’s longest serving current member, Thomas Lake, for his 4th Ward seat.

February

Feb. 2: Jonathon Puffenberger submits petition to run for Fostoria City Council’s 3rd Ward seat against Noah Davoli and incumbent Paula Dillon. Michael Spencer files his candidacy to compete against 4th Ward incumbent Tom Lake; Devan J. Ridgway, of Fostoria, pleads guilty to leading a law enforcement officer on a high-speed chase in late 2016.

Feb. 3: The Rover natural gas pipeline project gets approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; the 13th annual Fostoria Red Dress Luncheon takes place at the St. Wendelin Parish Life Center.

Feb. 10: Fostoria City Schools announces it could receive a 5-percent increase in state funding under a budget proposed by Gov. John Kasich.

Feb. 13: The Lakota Local Schools Board of Education unanimously votes to modify the expulsion of an elementary student who was caught violating three school policies; President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns.

Feb. 14: For the third straight year, SmartAsset.com ranks Fostoria among the most affordable housing markets in the state.

Feb. 17: Fostoria Police Division adopts and implements state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of efforts to strengthen community and police relations.

Feb. 21: City officials present Fostoria City Council with four separate versions of a five-year financial recovery plan, three of which call for increasing property taxes by either 4 mills, 5 mills or 6 mills.

Feb. 22: The United Way of Fostoria allocates $186,868 during its 2016 campaign; the former financial secretary of a local union, Aaron M. Contreras, is sentenced to 16 months in prison for embezzling more than $43,000 in union funds.

Feb. 24: St. Wendelin Catholic School enters Share4Schools fundraising contest to seek funding for new bleachers in the school’s north gymnasium.

Feb. 26: A house fire at 820 S. Main St. displaces its resident and claims the life of a cat.

March

March 1: Sissy’s Donuts, 821 Sandusky St., opens for business.

March 2: Under intensifying pressure, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from any investigation into Russian meddling in America’s 2016 presidential election; Fostorian Jim Ehrman is unanimously re-elected to his post as director of the Seneca County Board of Elections.

March 3: Fostoria High School graduate and then-Green Bay Packers defensive back Micah Hyde announces the free Micah Hyde Football Camp for June 10 at the Fostoria Memorial Stadium.

March 7: Fostoria City Council votes in favor of placing a financial recovery plan on the fall ballot that contains a 4-mill property tax levy.

March 8: Nearly 200 AEP Ohio customers throughout Fostoria go without electricity for much of the day after high winds take down power lines on the east side of town; Michele Cochran, executive director of the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, becomes the new community development director for Fostoria Economic Development Corporation.

March 9: Arlando C. Crowe Jr. is charged with obstructing justice, a third-degree felony, in connection to the Jan. 25 stabbing death of D’Andre L. Gehring.

March 14: Following a contentious meeting, Fostoria City Council votes 4-3 to change the property tax levy attached to the city’s financial recovery plan from 4-mills to 6-mills.

March 15: Travis L. Dauterman, of Fostoria, is arrested and charged with savagely beating his girlfriend for several hours inside his North Union Street home.

March 16: Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp sets bond at $500,000 for Travis L. Dauterman, who was charged with viciously beating his girlfriend inside his North Union Street home.

March 17: A German filmmaking duo travels to Fostoria for a documentary about how the legacy of Saint Wendelin was spread across the globe by German Catholic immigrants. St. Wendelin Parish is one of many churches at the center of the film.

March 20: The Federal Bureau of Investigation announces it is investigating whether President Donald Trump’s associates coordinated with Russian officials to sway the 2016 presidential election.

March 21: Fostoria City Council votes 5-2 to adopt a new financial recovery plan for the city, one that places a 6-mill property tax levy on the November general election ballot.

March 22: David B. Dailey, of Fostoria, is arrested for robbing a bank in Arlington late last year.

March 23: Fostorian Kara King receives a life-saving double-lung transplant, giving her a new lease on life.

March 28: Fostoria police begin an investigation into Nelson Cousin, a now-former assistant track and cross-country coach at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, who was accused of engaging in inappropriate communication with a female student; Arlando C. Crowe pleads guilty to a third-degree felony charge of obstructing justice. He was arrested Jan. 25 in connection to the stabbing death of 18-year-old D’Andre L. Gehring.

March 29: Fostoria’s Financial Planning and Supervision Commission unanimously approves a five-year financial recovery plan.

March 31: Craig McKenzie is named the new director of the Fostoria Community Band.

April

April 2: For the third year in a row, community leaders announce they are banding together to offer the Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth.

April 3: Michelle E. Quaintance, of Fostoria, is sentenced to three years community control on several drug trafficking charges.

April 4: Fostoria City Council engages in a heated exchange regarding a proposed change to the city charter that would alter the structure of the city’s police and fire departments.

April 5: The city of Fostoria announces the annual Easter Egg Scramble for April 8 at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.

April 6: Fostoria’s Family Video store announces a plan to lease a portion of its building; St. Wendelin Catholic School senior Lauren Meyers is selected to attend the 2017 National Conference on Undergraduate Research at the University of Memphis.

April 7: Fostoria Garden Club selects Gray Park as the site of its next revitalization project.

April 10: Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Kelbley sets bond at $200,000 for Travis L. Dauterman, who was accused of savagely beating his girlfriend at his North Union Street home in March.

April 12: Staff at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, as well as Fostoria police, officials with the Seneca County General Health District and the county Emergency Management Agency participate in a regional infectious disease training exercise.

April 13: Logan S. Chilcote, of Fostoria, is arrested for brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot people at the Eco Village apartment complex.

April 17: Terran R. J. Williamson, of Toledo, who was accused of shooting a mother and daughter at Nye’s Trailer Park in 2016, withdraws insanity plea; WSOS Head Start announces expansion — the addition of two full-day extended year classrooms; Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp set Logan S. Chilcote’s bond at $130,000.

April 18: Construction workers commemorate the last steel beam being hoisted atop the future Seneca County Joint Justice Center; Fostoria City Council buries yet another proposed change to the city charter introduced by then-At large Councilman Mathew Davoli; Fostoria City Schools unveil renderings of the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Building.

April 20: Longtime Fostorian Gene Schalk receives the Donald P. Miller Award during Fostoria Economic Development Corporation’s annual meeting; Lakota Local Schools Superintendent Jon Detwiler announces he will be accepting a similar position with Fremont City Schools.

April 21: Officials with St. Wendelin announce the high school will close its doors June 30, after more than 140 years — the K-8 will remain open; several Fostoria police officers receive awards for successfully completing a fraud investigation in early 2016.

April 27: Fostoria Planning Commission approves a site plan for the relocation and expansion of Tri-County Veterinary Clinic, 625 Plaza Dr.

May

May 2: Fostoria voters narrow choices for their next city council representatives, setting the stage for 1st Ward incumbent Paula Dillon to face off against Jonathon Puffenberger, and 4th Ward incumbent Tom Lake to defend his seat against Michael Spencer; 0.5-mill, five-year property tax renewal levy for the Seneca County Opportunity Center is also approved; Brian K. Martin and Antwantonyo Romez Waites, both of Fostoria, are arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

May 3: Officials announce the 2017 Summer Recreation Program: Fostoria Community Enriching Our Youth will kick off June 5; Kim Rickle is named new director of summer rec program.

May 4: Fostoria police find a full gun magazine on the grounds of Fostoria Junior/Senior High School, prompting officials to request an increased police presence May 5.

May 9: President Donald Trump abruptly fires FBI Director James Comey; a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy is shot an injured in Tiffin during an exchange of gunfire with a stabbing suspect who was killed in the melee; the Seneca County Opioid Task Force is named the “community hub” that will administer $25,000 in state funding should legislation pass that provides a like amount to each of the state’s 88 counties.

May 11: Arlando C. Crowe Jr., of Fostoria, pleads guilty to a third-degree felony charge of obstructing justice in connection to a fatal stabbing in January. He is sentenced to 30 months in prison.

May 12: The United Way of Fostoria adds three new partner agencies, something that had not been done in 16 years.

May 14: Two Fostoria firefighters are transported to Promedica Fostoria Community Hospital after battling a house fire in the 400 block of North Town Street.

May 15: Mayor Eric Keckler honors Fostoria’s police officers in recognition of National Police Week.

May 16: Several community members speak out against proposed legislation to eliminate the city charter; the firm designing the new Fostoria Junior/Senior High School building unveils designs during the district board meeting.

May 18: President Donald Trump fervently denies his campaign collaborated with Russia or that he’d tried to kill and FBI probe, calling himself the most hounded leader ever; a man steers his car onto a sidewalk running through the heart of Times Square, mowing down pedestrians for three blocks. One teenager is killed.

May 19: The FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia moves into the White House.

May 21: Tesslyne Terrell, 17, of Fostoria, is killed during a one-vehicle accident in Marion Township.

May 23: Fostorian Kristy Ressler announces she will be competing to become Miss Ohio.

May 28: Kim Holland, 48, of Fostoria, dies from injuries suffered in a house fire at 534 E. North St.

May 29: Fostoria honors fallen soldiers during annual observation of Memorial Day.

May 31: Former Fostoria High School all-Ohio football player Micah Hyde announces the first Micah Hyde Football Camp for June 10 at Memorial Stadium.

