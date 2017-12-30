Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostoria
accidents
Friday:
• Caller reported a vehicle was struck in the 1000 block of North Countyline Street at 5:39 a.m.
Thursday:
• Caller reported a non-injury traffic crash at West Crocker and South Countyline streets at 7:47 p.m. Officer noted the intersection was covered in heavy ice.
arrests
Thursday:
• A subject was arrested on a local warrant following a report of subjects arguing on Peeler Drive.
citations
Thursday:
• Officer issued a citation for driving under suspension following a traffic stop at East Tiffin and South Poplar streets.
• Officer issued a citation for a stop sign violation following a traffic stop at North Union and West Center streets.
thefts
Thursday:
• Subject came on station to report his vehicle was broken into while on Buckley Street and change and $300 worth of hair clippers were stolen.
• A Circle Drive complainant reported his vehicle was gone through and a phone charger was taken.
• A West High Street employee reported someone stole about $20 worth of groceries. Officer acquired still photos and an investigation is pending.
miscellaneous
Friday:
• Caller advised of two females causing a disturbance at a North Poplar Street location.
• An East Eagle Street complainant reported someone broke into her vehicle over night; noted nothing of value appeared to be taken.
• Subject came on station requesting an officer check on kids at a South Wood Street address and file charges for child endangerment.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock on West Tiffin Street.
• An East Eagle Street resident reported all of her vehicle doors were left open and gone through; advised it started so no damage was reported. Officer walked up and down the street noting numerous vehicles had been rummaged through; followed the tracks eastbound across the tracks towards Palmer Street.
• Complainant reported someone knocked on her Hale Drive door but wouldn’t answer when she asked who it was; requested an officer. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate any fresh tracks.
• Caller reported several dogs had been in the backyard of an East South Street home barking for hours. Officer spoke to subject who brought them inside.
Thursday:
• Subject came on station regarding an issue.
• Caller reported a suspicious male subject walking across the parking lot of a Springville Avenue location. Officer spoke to subject and warned him for disorderly conduct.
• A Michigan caller requested to speak to an officer regarding a scam allegedly involving a Fostoria resident.
• Caller requested an officer for her out-of-control adult daughter at a Thomas Street location. Officer spoke to subjects; advised of options.
• Caller reported a male subject was attempting to break into a vehicle at East South and South Poplar streets; advised he headed west on South Street. Officer noted no damage was done to the vehicle; officers would be on the look out for the subject.
• A Findlay Street employee advised of a vehicle blocking the entrance with no one inside it.
• Complainant reported someone was attempting to kick in a door at a North Main Street location. Officer warned subjects for disorderly conduct.
• Subject came on station to speak with an officer about her daughter locking her out of the house, taking her license plate and other issues.
fire runs
Thursday:
• EMS was requested to the 500 block of West Lytle Street at 6:09 p.m.
Seneca County
fire runs
Thursday:
• Fire crews responded to a report of a vehicle smoking in the 3900 block of West Ohio 12 at 3:49 p.m.

