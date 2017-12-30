Giving the gift of music

By MORGAN MANNS

STAFF WRITER

Although Christmas has passed, the season of giving never ends.

A local music shop is continuing to spread holiday cheer through the gift of music.

With the community’s help, Second Wind Music Center will donate various items to area school band programs after the New Year.

A giving tree is set up inside the West Center Street shop, decorated with ornaments color-coded according to school — black and red plaid for Fostoria, blue and silver tinsel for Elmwood, etc.

Each ornament includes a tax-free item, ranging in price from $5 to about $50, on the band director’s wish list. Items include anything from valve oils to repair costs.

“It’s a way for the store to give a little back to the local bands and the community that have helped support us,” Josh Thomas, owner, said.

Community members interested in donating to area schools may grab an ornament off the tree with the selected price range or item and bring it to the front desk to purchase. If an item is not on the list that the customer would like to donate, they may request to purchase the article.

Some of the items listed on the ornaments include a drumstick bag, drumsticks, a tuner, a metronome, a box of reeds, $50 toward repair costs and a trumpet mute.

Area schools on the giving tree include Fostoria, Elmwood, Lakota, New Riegel, Arcadia and Hopewell-Loudon. Additionally, however, Thomas said some community members have requested a certain item be donated to a school not on the tree and, within a reasonable distance, their wishes have been granted.

“The community is really embracing it,” he said. “Fostoria is one of those places that supports music very well and it really shows with this tree. It’s a little tree in a little music store but it gives back quite a bit.”

He first put up the giving tree during the 2016 holiday season.

Prior to opening the shop in August of 2016, Thomas was a band director at Sandusky Perkins High School, an instrumental music teacher at Crestview High School and an assistant band director at Fostoria High School. He said he noticed a common problem in students not having the supplies they need to make their and the band director’s lives easier.

“I thought, ‘What can a store do for that?'” he said. “Last year I emailed area band directors and asked, ‘What supplies do you need?’ The answers I got were items that were not a priority for the band but things they would like to have or consumable items like reeds or valve oils that they go through regularly. It’s one less thing they’re going to have to think or worry about.”

Community members helped donate around $250-$300 worth of items to local band programs last year.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, Thomas said they had donated $248. In fact, in the first two weeks of December, community members emptied the giving tree. Thomas has since restocked it and is hoping to empty it one more time this holiday season.

Today is the last day the store will be open before the new year. Customers may come in to make a donation or visit the store from 12-6 p.m. The music shop will be closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday but will reopen for business Wednesday.

Thomas said the items will be ordered and taken to the schools in mid-January.

“If (customers) come in the first week of January wanting to donate, we certainly wouldn’t turn them away,” Thomas said. “If it seems people are coming in, we’ll leave the tree up for a while.”

Second Wind Music Center offers instrument sales and rental, instrument repair and restoration, music and accessory sales, private lessons and community events. Free delivery and pick up is available to all local schools.

For more information on the giving tree or Second Wind Music Center, call the shop at 419-435-5437, stop in at 118 W. Center St. or visit http://www.secondwindfostoria.com or the store’s Facebook page.

