Garage fire spreads to home on County Road 11

Posted On Sat. Dec 30th, 2017
M LEYLAND SPENCER / for the Review Times
Crews with Bascom Joint Fire District, Kansas Volunteer Fire Department and Tiffin Fire Rescue Division work to extinguish a fire at 2493 N. County Road 11 Friday evening. The blaze, which was reported at 5:25 p.m. Friday, started in the garage and quickly spread to the home on the property, said Capt. Jim Nagle of Bascom Joint Fire District. A male resident and two dogs escaped the home without injury, but a family cat did perish in the blaze. Nagle said he believes the fire emanated from several electrical appliances in the garage being used to keep the puppies warm. The garage is a total loss, and Nagle said the home sustained heavy heat and smoke damage. It took crews roughly 25 minutes to get the fire under control, but firefighters with Bascom remained on scene until just before 9 p.m. In addition to receiving help from Tiffin and Kansas firefighters, Nagle said Bascom Joint Fire District was aided at the scene by Bascom EMS, Seneca County for road salt and AEP Ohio for electrical shutoff to the property.

