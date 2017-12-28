Start the new year with a bash

By BRIAN BOHNERT

SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Looking for a fun way to ring in the new year?

Fostoria’s own Venue 18 Entertainment Complex will present five acts on three separate stages this weekend at its first ever New Year’s Bash.

Co-hosted by Venue 18, Capital City Music Factory and ABATE of Ohio, the New Year’s Bash will kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday at 11295 W. Ohio 18. The 21-and-older event will feature two touring comedians and live music from three rock bands with both regional and national recognition.

Comedians Roy Haber and Brad Ellis will tell their best jokes inside Venue 18’s Racks Room on Sunday evening, bringing their own brand of punchlines to Fostoria.

Throughout his stand-up career, Haber has toured throughout the United States, Canada and for U.S. troops both abroad and on American soil. He’s shared the stage with legendary comics such as Jim Breuer, Don Rickles, Kevin Nealon, Tom Green, and more.

Ellis’ path to comedy could be viewed as an unconventional one. After spending four years serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, he spent several more years as a police officer before making the jump to comedy.

According to Ellis’ website, “the roughest transition from cop to stand-up comedy was having to return his mustache. Much to his surprise, they let him keep the haircut.”

Across the hall in the Cowboys & Angels Room, cover band Three Streets Over will perform the timeless hits of popular 70s, 80s and 90s rock bands such as Journey, Foreigner, The Eagles, Bon Jovi, and more. The Carey-based quintet manages to sprinkle in a little country and dance music, as well.

“Everybody’s really enjoyed these guys when we’ve had them,” said Rodney Stahl, owner of Venue 18. “Now that they’re starting to play more in the region, I think they’re going to become a really big band.”

In the 850-person capacity Venue 18 Concert Hall, Nashville-based recording artist Charlie Bonnet III will take the stage with special guest, Snowblynd.

Bonnet III is an up-and-coming southern rocker who has collaborated on songs with members of KISS, the Alice Cooper Band, Megadeth, GWAR and Grand Funk Railroad. Prior to going solo, Bonnet III also played guitar for underground country rapper Big Smo.

With a sound labeled by the band as “Motor City Dixie,” Snowblynd has brought its brand of rock and roll on the road to open for national acts such as Tesla, Black Label Society, Bret Michaels and Molly Hatchet.

Venue 18 will also offer free champagne at midnight to all guests and celebrate the start of 2018 with a balloon drop.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and can be purchased at South Side Drive Thru & Carry Out, Jac N Do’s Fostoria, and at the venue door the day of the show.

In an effort to give back to those who help keep the community safe, Stahl said all full-time and volunteer law enforcement officers and firefighters in the tri-county area, as well as employees with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, will be entitled to two free tickets to the show with a valid ID.

Having spent more than 10 years as a police officer in the area, Stahl said it was important to him to show appreciation for the hard work the area’s safety forces do all year round.

“I know what the emergency responders see and go through. I know that lays on their heart when they leave the job every day,” he said. “This is just a very, very small token of appreciation. If there’s something we can do for them to show our thanks, we will.”

For more information on the New Year’s Bash, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1961977857372710/.

