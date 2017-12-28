Public Record

Fostoria

accidents

Tuesday:

• Caller reported she was involved in a private property accident in the 600 block of North Countyline Street at 1:48 p.m.

• Caller reported a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Midblock and West Lytle Street at 6:40 p.m.

arrests

Tuesday:

• Britany N. Strickland, 23, Clyde, was brought down on a committal.

thefts

Tuesday:

• Complainant reported their vehicle was broken into on Williston Avenue and their wallet was stolen.

miscellaneous

Tuesday:

• Officers were dispatched to a Cherry Street address for a verbal argument over finances.

• A Stearns Road complainant requested to speak with an officer regarding harassment. Officer spoke to several neighbors about a subject who made a false report stating others were blocking the doorway; all were advised of options.

• Seneca County transferred a called from Sandusky County in which a male was yelling for help, stating he was being held against his will. Officer responded to the North Countyline Street address and made contact with the subject’s father who stated his son had not lived there for some time and he didn’t know where he was. Seneca County forwarded additional information indicating the subject was at a West Tiffin Street address. Officer located the vehicle outside the city and Hancock County had deputies in route. Complainant came on station and advised the subjects that were not allowing him to leave were no longer at the location.

• Caller requested a welfare check on her uncle at an East South Street address.

• Complainant reported a canine on College Avenue did not belong there. Officer was able to capture the dog, who had blood in his urine; dog warden was notified.

• Caller reported a possible intoxicated driver on Beier Drive. Officer noted no signs of impairment.

• Caller requested a welfare check on a subject at a Perrysburg Road address.

• Complainant reported a possible underage party taking place on College Avenue.

Monday:

• Caller stated a canine was on their College Avenue front porch refusing to leave.

• Caller reported a subject in a parked vehicle on Plaza Drive. Officer spoke to subject who was taking a nap before work; everything was OK.

• Caller complained of a loose dog on North Countyline Street. Officer noted the dog was being evasive and he was unable to catch it.

fire runs

Tuesday:

• EMS was requested to the 100 block of East South Street for an unresponsive male at 11:27 a.m.

Monday:

• Squad transported a male to the hospital from the 200 block of Grape Street at 6:30 p.m. following a report of a subject threatening to harm himself.

Seneca County

thefts

Tuesday:

• A Buckley Street caller reported someone stole her child support card.

miscellaneous

Monday:

• Caller requested a welfare check on a juvenile at a West Axline Street address.

• Another law enforcement agency requested a welfare check on a woman and her two children at a West Axline Street address. Deputy noted everything was OK.

