2017 opioid overdose death toll may reach at least 20

Posted On Thu. Dec 28th, 2017
By :
By J. STEVEN DILLON
FOR THE REVIEW TIMES
Hancock County’s 2017 death toll from opioid overdoses will likely reach at least 20 by the time the death rulings are completed sometime next year.
With 18 overdose deaths confirmed to date by Coroner Dr. Mark Fox, this year has already set a Hancock County record for overdose deaths.
Last year, 15 deaths were ruled accidental due to an overdose of drugs. In 2015, there were 16 such deaths.
The 2017 toll could climb significantly higher than 18, since death rulings in 19 pending cases have yet to be filed by the coroner.
The pending cases include two reported fatal overdoses in the same Findlay neighborhood in a four-day period in early November.
Hancock Public Health doesn’t count a death as an overdose death until it is ruled as such by the coroner. Toxicology test results are taking longer because of the volume of deaths related to the opioid epidemic, and coroner rulings sometimes take six months or more to be issued.
That could mean an overdose death that occurred in November or December will not be ruled upon until mid-2018.
Such deaths are recorded in health department statistics in the year that the overdose occurred.
This year has also been an especially busy one in the emergency room at Findlay’s Blanchard Valley Hospital in terms of overdoses. Records show 280 people were treated there for overdoses between January and November.
In 2016, there were 159 overdose visits to the ER.
Barb Wilhelm, deputy health commissioner at Hancock Public Health, has said the health department is seeing a higher percentage of deaths related to potent synthetic form of opioids, fentanyl and carfentanil, in 2017. A similar trend is occurring statewide.
Of Hancock County’s 18 confirmed overdose deaths, 14 list fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, such as carfentanil, 3-Methylfentanyl, or acrylfentanyl, as a contributing factor, according to Hancock Public Health Injury Prevention Coordinator Krista Pruitt.

