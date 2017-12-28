2 people, 1 dog survive Bradner fire

BRADNER — Two people and one dog survived an early morning house fire near Bradner Thursday.

Seven crews from throughout Sandusky and Wood counties battled a house fire at around 5 a.m. Thursday on County Road 26, just south of U.S. 6.

According to the Review Times’ media partner, WTOL 11 in Toledo, two people and a dog were inside the home at the time but were able to safely escape.

The homeowner’s brother told WTOL the family believes the fire started in the garage.

“The fire was in the garage, so at that point we had boxes of stuff because we just moved into the house in November,” he said to WTOL. “Once it got into all of the boxes it started going pretty fast, so it was really a matter of time to just get out of the way.”

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

