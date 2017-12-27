Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. Dec 27th, 2017
Fostoria
accidents
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a truck struck a sign in the 300 block of West High Street at 4:33 p.m. Officer noted there was no damage to the truck and the driver was given an alternate route.
arrests
Tuesday:
• An unidentified subject was arrested on a warrant at an East Sixth Street location.
citations
Tuesday:
• Officer issued a parking citation for parking more than 12 inches from the curb on South Main Street.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Complainant advised of a small dog on East Sixth Street she feared would freeze to death. Officer placed the canine in the impound.
• Complainant reported their Grape Street neighbor wasn’t taking care of their dogs; requested a welfare check. Officer noted the canines had food, water and shelter; would forward information to the dog warden.
• Caller requested an officer to a West Fremont Street address for an unwanted female subject at the residence. Officer spoke to subjects who noted the caller suffers from dementia and the daughters live there to help take care of her.
Tuesday:
• Caller reported a water main break at West Center and North Countyline streets.
• Complainant reported a dog was outside on South Poplar Street without shelter. Officer noted the humane society was willing to take the canine.
• A James Marie Court caller requested officer as she was in an argument with a male subject.
• Caller advised of a stray dog sitting on their Hart Avenue porch. Officer made contact with a subject who knows the owner and was going to attempt to find them. Canine was returned home.
Seneca County
accidents
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a vehicle struck a pole at Ohio 12 and County Road 592 at 7:41 a.m.
miscellaneous
Wednesday:
• Complainant reported two small children were at a West Axline Street address by themselves.

