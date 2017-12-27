Public Record

MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Posted On Wed. Dec 27th, 2017
Fostoria
miscellaneous
Thursday
• Caller advised of a large dog in the middle of the roadway near West Lytle and Findlay streets. Officer was unable to locate.
• Caller requested an officer for an unwanted subject at a Beier Drive location.
• A South Main Street resident reported his home was broken into; unknown suspects.
• Subject came on station to report harassment.
• Caller reported a semi was across the railroad tracks near Columbus Avenue and East Lytle Street possibly leaking fluid; was afraid someone would hit it.
• Caller requested an officer check a parking lot on Stinchcomb Drive for suspicious activity. Officer noted nothing appeared to be suspicious.
Wednesday:
• Caller reported a reckless driver pulled into a driveway on West South Street. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate.
• A Taft Boulevard caller stated juvenile subjects were arguing with each other. Officer advised of options.
• Officer assisted in a vehicle unlock near West Jones Road and North Union Street.
• Caller stated an intoxicated employee was attempting to leave near North Countyline and Elm streets.
• Complainant advised of a vehicle parked at a stop sign near Rock Street and Gerlock Drive. Officer noted the vehicle was gone but the issue was an ongoing problem during school drop off and pick up hours, causing traffic to be at a standstill.
• A Van Buren Street caller reported his recently stolen vehicle was recovered but suspicious items were located inside.
fire runs
Wednesday:
• EMS responded to numerous 9-1-1 calls regarding an accident at South Countyline and West Tiffin streets at 4:40 p.m.
• Squad responded to the intersection of Columbus Avenue and East South Street for a male subject with lacerations on his face following a report of a large group of individuals fighting at 8:43 p.m.
Seneca County
citations
Wednesday:
• Deputy issued a citation for speed following a traffic stop at West U.S. 224 and South Township Road 101.
thefts
Thursday:
• A North Township Road 47 complainant reported theft from an automobile.

